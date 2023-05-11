trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

FDA updates blood donation policy to include gay, bisexual men

by Nathaniel Weixel - 05/11/23 10:24 AM ET
by Nathaniel Weixel - 05/11/23 10:24 AM ET

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday loosened restrictions on blood donations by men who have sex with men, a change that could ease blood shortages by allowing more people to donate.

The agency said it will recommend a series of  “individual risk-based questions” that will be the same for every donor, regardless of sexual orientation, sex or gender. Gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships will be allowed to donate blood.

“The implementation of these recommendations will represent a significant milestone for the agency and the LGBTQI+ community,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Under current FDA guidelines for donating blood, men who have sex with men are permitted to donate blood after a three-month deferral period in which they abstain from sexual encounters with men. This change was made in 2020, after the previous guidance had mandated a 12-month deferral period.

The new policy eliminates current time-based restrictions in favor of a more inclusive policy the agency said was based on the best scientific evidence, while also maintaining the safety of the blood supply.

“The FDA has worked diligently to evaluate our policies and ensure we had the scientific evidence to support individual risk assessment for donor eligibility while maintaining appropriate safeguards to protect recipients of blood products,” Marks said.

Under the final guidance issued Thursday, all prospective blood donors will answer a series of individual, risk-based questions to determine eligibility. 

All prospective donors who report having a new sexual partner, more than one sexual partner in the past three months, or anal sex in the past three months, would be deferred for three months to reduce the likelihood of donations by individuals with new or recent HIV infection, FDA said.

Tags Blood donation fda LGBTQ Peter Marks

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  2. Five takeaways from Trump’s CNN town hall
  3. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  4. McConnell faces heavy pressure from right on debt ceiling
  5. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  6. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  7. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  8. Supreme Court reverses Cuomo aide’s public corruption conviction
  9. Trump snaps at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘You’re a nasty person’
  10. FDA updates blood donation policy to include gay, bisexual men
  11. CNN takes flak for chaotic Trump town hall
  12. Democrats target CNN over Trump town hall
  13. Ocasio-Cortez on Trump town hall: ‘CNN should be ashamed of themselves’
  14. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  15. Schumer slams Tuberville’s 'revolting' comments on white nationalists  
  16. Disney CEO asks if Florida officials want it to invest more in state or not
  17. Biden rule limits asylum as end of Title 42 nears
  18. GOP lawmaker takes shot at Kaitlan Collins while on CNN panel after Trump town ...
Load more

Video

See all Video