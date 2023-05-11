trending:

Report documents ‘sharp increase’ in violence at abortion clinics

by Julia Shapero - 05/11/23 11:28 AM ET
FILE - Planned Parenthood of Utah is shown on June 28, 2022, in Salt Lake City. A Utah judge ruled on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that a recently passed state law banning abortion clinics cannot take effect on Wednesday as scheduled while the court deliberates over a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Abortion clinics saw a “sharp increase” in violence and disruption in 2022, according to a new report from the National Abortion Federation (NAF).

Clinics saw a 231 percent rise in burglaries and a 229 percent increase in stalking of staff and patients over the last year, according to NAF, a professional association of abortion providers. 

Arsons at abortion clinics doubled, increasing from two in 2021 to four in 2022. There was also a 25 percent increase in invasions — in which perpetrators gain access to clinics, cause disruptions and refuse to leave — and a 20 percent increase in death threats, the report found.

Several clinics also reported receiving suspicious envelopes containing a white powdery substance, sparking fears of anthrax poisoning. However, none of the envelopes were determined to contain anthrax.

The rise in various form of violence at abortion clinics came amid the fallout from the Supreme Court’s decision last June to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“The data is proof of what we have known to be true: anti-abortion extremists have been emboldened by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the cascade of abortion bans that followed,” Melissa Fowler, NAF’s chief program officer, said in a statement.

However, NAF also found that there was a “disproportionate increase” in violence and disruption at clinics in states that maintained abortion protections after the end of Roe v. Wade.

These clinics saw a 913 percent increase in stalking incidents and a 538 percent increase in obstructions, or acts that seek to delay a business’s conduct or prevent people from entering or exiting. There was also a 133 percent increase in bomb threats, according to the report.

“As clinics closed in states with bans, extremists have simply shifted their focus to the states where abortion remains legal and protected, where our members have reported major increases in assaults, stalking, and burglaries,” Fowler added.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

