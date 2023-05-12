trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

Health Care — Sponsored By: Eli Lilly

FDA advisers clear hurdle for epinephrine nasal spray

by Jared Gans - 05/12/23 4:35 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/12/23 4:35 PM ET
FDA Building 21 stands behind the sign at the campus’s main entrance and houses the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. The FDA campus is located at 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20993. (FDA/Flickr)

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel has approved an epinephrine nasal spray, clearing a hurdle for the product designed to help those with severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reactions. 

The panel, the Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee, voted on Thursday to support the approval of Neffy, a spray that would give users a 2-milligram dose to treat allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, as an alternative to an injection with a needle. 

The committee recommended the spray, which is produced by ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc., for adults in a 16-6 vote and for minors weighing at least 30 kilograms in a 17-5 vote.

The allergic reactions Neffy can treat result from food, insect bites or stings, drugs, serum, diagnostic testing substances and other allergens, according to the briefing document for the drug for the committee. It can also address idiopathic anaphylaxis, which does not have a clear cause, and exercise-induced anaphylaxis. 

With the committee’s approval, the company’s application now goes to the FDA for approval. The company said in a release earlier this week that it expects the FDA to take action in mid-2023. 

CBS reported the company sought to skip large clinical trials in favor of comparing the spray to other products used to treat allergic reactions through injection, and the FDA asked the committee if more studies should be required.

But the agency also noted challenges that studies for those with life-threatening allergic reactions face, given that they already have available treatments.

Tags allergic reactions epinephrine fda Food and Drug Administration nasal spray Neffy Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  2. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  3. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  4. Newsom announces California budget deficit much larger than previously expected
  5. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  6. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  7. Sununu knocks GOP voters at Trump town hall: ‘It was embarassing’
  8. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  9. Federal judge blocks Biden move to release migrants on ‘parole’ just ahead ...
  10. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  11. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  12. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  13. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  14. Former Trump probe prosecutor invokes the Fifth at deposition 
  15. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
  16. Flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’ saturating Los Angeles streets, officials say
  17. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  18. GOP lawmaker takes shot at Kaitlan Collins while on CNN panel after Trump town ...
Load more