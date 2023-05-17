trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Overdose deaths plateaued in 2022, data show

by Julia Mueller - 05/17/23 1:58 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/17/23 1:58 PM ET
A sign marks the entrance to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (David Goldman, File/AP)

Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. plateaued for most of 2022, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), showing just a slight increase after significant spikes in years prior. 

CDC researchers documented 105,452 reported overdose deaths last year — and estimate that figure could be 109,680 — which is up 2 percent from the deaths reported in 2021. 

That uptick is still much smaller than the 30 percent increase recorded in 2020 and the roughly 15 percent increase in 2021. 

But despite the apparent slowdown, the data shows 2022 was the second year in a row that more than 100,000 Americans have lost their lives to drug overdoses.

Twenty-three states reported fewer overdose deaths last year than the year prior, while the rest saw deaths increase — barring Iowa, which saw no change. 

Data show drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl have climbed in recent years. Overdose deaths among teenagers have doubled over the last three years, and the deaths have quadrupled among seniors in the last two decades.

The Associated Press contributed.

Tags CDC Overdose overdose deaths

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  2. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  3. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  4. Jim Jordan, Mike Turner threaten CIA subpoena in Hunter Biden letter inquiry
  5. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  6. Pause on student loan payments about to end for millions
  7. Jittery Democrats worried about Biden debt ceiling concessions
  8. Trump loses key player on Mar-a-Lago legal team
  9. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach FBI director, US attorney for DC
  10. Democratic senators urge Biden to use 14th Amendment to raise debt limit
  11. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  12. DeSantis sees both endorsed candidates lose
  13. DeSantis signs transgender bathroom bill, bans gender-affirming care, expands ...
  14. Supreme Court leaves Illinois assault weapons ban in place
  15. Jeffries rallies Democrats behind effort to force debt ceiling vote 
  16. US attorney resigning after watchdog investigation
  17. Manchin pulls support for Biden energy nominee over appliance efficiency rules
  18. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
Load more

Video

See all Video