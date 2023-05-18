trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

NJ governor says ‘everything is on the table’ if abortion pill is banned

by Julia Shapero - 05/18/23 11:44 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/18/23 11:44 AM ET
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his budget address to a joint session of the Legislature at the statehouse, in Trenton, N.J., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Wednesday said “everything is on the table” as the approval of a widely used abortion pill hangs in the balance.

“We’ve gone to the CEOs of both Walgreens and CVS to make sure that we had unencumbered access. We have considered bulk acquisition. We have clearly joined in legal action as an amicus matter,” Murphy said in an interview with MSNBC’s Katy Tur. 

“Everything is on the table, and please God it doesn’t come to that,” he added of the possibility the abortion drug mifepristone could be pulled from the market.

A federal judge in Texas suspended the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) 23-year-old approval of mifepristone last month, finding the agency improperly rushed the process. 

The Supreme Court has blocked the order from going into effect, leaving the drug available as the case proceeds through the appeals process. However, a federal appeals court Wednesday appeared skeptical of the Biden administration’s arguments for keeping mifepristone on the market.

Murphy said Wednesday that it remains “to be determined” whether the state would defy a potential Supreme Court ruling blocking access to the drug.

“But when I say everything is on the table, Katy, I mean that,” he said, later adding, “This is gonna cost people’s lives … women in particular, sadly. And so, if that’s what’s at stake, we’ll do whatever it takes to save lives.”

Tags abortion pill FDA approval Katy Tur mifepristone New Jersey Phil Murphy Phil Murphy Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene says she feels ‘threatened’ by Bowman after Capitol steps encounter
  2. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  3. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  4. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  5. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  6. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  7. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  8. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  9. Louisiana congressman manhandles activist during press conference: ‘You’re ...
  10. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  11. Supreme Court hands Twitter, Google wins in internet liability cases
  12. The Supreme Court may soon reverse a core legal tenet
  13. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  14. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  15. Teacher arrested for threatening students after finding swastikas in classroom
  16. Watch live: FBI whistleblowers testify before House ...
  17. Biden expected to withdraw controversial judicial nominee
  18. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
Load more

Video

See all Video