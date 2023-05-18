trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Fertility app Premom to pay $200K after sharing sensitive user data

by Julia Mueller - 05/18/23 5:08 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/18/23 5:08 PM ET
FILE – The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is pictured on Jan. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The developer behind the fertility and ovulation-tracking app Premom shared sensitive user health data with third parties, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday, announcing a $200,000 settlement. 

“Premom broke its promises and compromised consumers’ privacy,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement. “Companies collecting this information should be aware that the FTC will not tolerate health privacy abuses.”

The FTC accused Premom’s developer, Easy Healthcare, of deceiving users by sharing their personal information with two China-based firms and other third parties — and sharing sensitive health data with AppsFlyer and Google. The FTC also says Easy Healthcare didn’t notify consumers of the unauthorized disclosures as required under the Health Breach Notification Rule.

The data Easy Healthcare shared with third parties “revealed highly sensitive and private details about Premom’s users and led to the unauthorized disclosure of facts about an individual user’s sexual and reproductive health, parental and pregnancy status, as well as other information about physical health conditions and status,” the FTC said.

According to the complaint, Premom didn’t adequately encrypt user data and didn’t limit how third parties used the data. 

FTC on Wednesday announced a proposed order that would have Easy Healthcare pay a $100,000 civil penalty for violating the Health Breach Notification Rule and another $100,000 to Connecticut, the District of Columbia and Oregon, for violating those areas’ laws. The settlement still needs a judge’s signoff as of the FTC’s latest release on the topic.

The developer also would be “permanently prohibited from sharing user personal health data with third parties for advertising” and “required to seek deletion of data it shared with third parties” among several other restrictions and requirements. 

“We recently reached a settlement with the FTC. Our agreement with the FTC is not an admission of any wrongdoing. Rather, it is a settlement to avoid the time and expense of litigation and enables us to put this matter behind us and focus on you, our users,” reads a statement on the Premom website.

“Rest assured that we do not, and will not, ever sell any information about users’ health to third parties, nor do we share it for advertising purposes.”

The Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade sparked new concern about user data privacy on period-tracking apps and how the information could be used to identify women seeking abortions.

Tags data privacy Easy Healthcare Federal Trade Commission ovulation tracker Premom

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  2. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  3. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  4. McCarthy shifts, voices new confidence in debt ceiling deal
  5. Pence ‘not terribly surprised’ to see Disney cancel Florida contract amid ...
  6. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  7. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  8. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  9. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  10. Bowman rips Greene for ‘reckless,’ ‘dangerous’ remarks about Capitol ...
  11. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  12. The Supreme Court may soon reverse a core legal tenet
  13. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  14. Gorsuch slams pandemic emergency power as intrusion on civil liberties
  15. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  16. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  17. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  18. Louisiana congressman manhandles activist during press conference: ‘You’re ...
Load more

Video

See all Video