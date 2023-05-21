trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Drug price caps in Inflation Reduction Act exacerbating shortages, Gottlieb says

by Julia Shapero - 05/21/23 4:58 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/21/23 4:58 PM ET
getty: Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb

Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Sunday that drug price caps in the Inflation Reduction Act are exacerbating drug shortages.

“The features under the Inflation Reduction Act will exacerbate this problem, because it’ll prevent these generic manufacturers from being able to take price increases,” Gottlieb, who now serves on the board of Pfizer, told CBS’ “Face the Nation.” 

“For example, if they enter a market for the first time, or they spend a lot of money upgrading a facility to be compliant with state-of-the-art regulations, they’re not gonna be able to take a price increase to recoup some of those costs,” he added. “So, it’s going to come out of their own pocket.”

Gottlieb said that sterile injectable drugs are particularly susceptible to shortages, suggesting that they should be carved out of the Inflation Reduction Act. 

“The reimbursement for these drugs under government programs has been driven down very low, something above the marginal cost of manufacturing the drugs, and that’s fine when it comes to a pill form drug where there’s not a lot that can go wrong.”

“But when it comes to an injectable drug, you need to leave a margin in so people can reinvest in manufacturing facilities, make sure they’re high quality,” he added. “They haven’t done that, and things go wrong, and it results in shortages.”

A March report from the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs found that there were more than 295 active drug shortages at the end of 2022, marking a five-year high.

Tags drug pricing drug shortages Inflation Reduction Act Scott Gottlieb

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  2. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  3. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  4. Cruz says Biden position on using 14th Amendment is ‘legally frivolous’
  5. Sanders dismisses McCarthy remarks blaming him for breakdown in debt talks
  6. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  7. What El Niño means for the 2023 hurricane season
  8. Florida Republican spars with Chuck Todd over Trump stance on debt ceiling
  9. Senate Republican: ‘I don’t think Trump can win a general election’
  10. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  11. School choice won big in states this year. Is the movement about to hit a wall?
  12. Nunes says Durham report shows ‘total collapse of the justice system’
  13. Black conservatives want Tim Scott to ditch ‘colorblind’ messaging with ...
  14. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  15. Senate Democrat calls potential for debt default a ‘manufactured crisis’
  16. Five questions for DeSantis as he readies to take on Trump
  17. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  18. Cruz blames Democrats for ‘wild spending binge’ despite Trump increases
Load more

Video

See all Video