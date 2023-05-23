trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

FDA approves prescription nasal spray to reverse opioid overdoses

by Lauren Sforza - 05/23/23 1:28 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/23/23 1:28 PM ET
This photo provided by Indivior in May 2023 shows their drug Opvee. On Monday, May 22, 2023, U.S. health regulators approved the medication to reverse overdoses caused by fentanyl and other powerful opioids, which are currently driving the nation’s drug crisis. (Indivior via AP)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a prescription nasal spray this week that can reverse opioid overdoses.

Opvee is an almefene hydrochloride nasal spray that is the first of its kind to be used to treat opioid overdoses in adults and children over the age of 12.

The FDA said that if the product is administered quickly, it can reduce the effects of opioid overdoses, including respiratory depression, sedation and low blood pressure.

“The agency continues to advance the FDA Overdose Prevention Framework and take actionable steps that encourage harm reduction by supporting the development of novel overdose reversal products,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement on Monday.

“On the heels of the FDA’s recent approval of the first over-the-counter opioid reversal agent, the availability of nalmefene nasal spray places a new prescription opioid reversal option in the hands of communities, harm reduction groups and emergency responders,” he added.

In March, the FDA for the first time approved a naloxone nasal spray, sold under the Narcan brand, for use without a prescription.

The FDA press release stated that drugs like fentanyl accounted for about 103,000 reported fatal overdoses in a 12-month period that ended in November 2022.

“In this overdose crisis, we are seeing fatalities that cut across demographics and patterns of drug use. There are unique populations and needs in different circumstances. We need more choices in our toolkit to help us respond, and importantly, broad access to those tools,” Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, said in a statement.

“The FDA approval of intranasal nalmefene, after years of research from NIH and industry, is good news. Along with the other forms of overdose-reversing antidotes on the market, nalmefene can save lives. That’s the goal,” she added.

Tags drug overdose fda Opvee overdose deaths Robert Califf

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attacks Fox’s Laura Ingraham over ‘hit piece’ on his poll numbers 
  2. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  3. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  4. GOP skepticism grows over Yellen’s June 1 debt ceiling deadline
  5. Greene wins auction for used McCarthy lip balm with $100K bid
  6. Special counsel eyeing Trump overseas business: reports
  7. McConnell on possibility of default: ‘Everybody needs to relax’
  8. House Republicans cancel markups for spending bills amid debt ceiling talks
  9. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  10. DeSantis changes Twitter handle ahead of rumored 2024 announcement
  11. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declares ‘state of emergency’ for public ...
  12. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  13. Illinois GOP legislator threatens violence if state passes all-gender bathroom ...
  14. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  15. Here’s how Biden can avoid default and a constitutional crisis 
  16. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  17. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  18. NOAA releases summer weather predictions for all 50 states
Load more

Video

See all Video