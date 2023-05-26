trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Poll: most don’t trust Supreme Court to decide reproductive health cases

by Nathaniel Weixel - 05/26/23 8:04 AM ET
by Nathaniel Weixel - 05/26/23 8:04 AM ET
FILE - Abortion-rights and anti-abortion demonstrators gather outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. Confidence in the Supreme Court sank to its lowest point in at least 50 years in 2022, in the wake of the Dobbs decision that led to state bans and other restrictions on abortion. That's according to the General Social Survey, a long-running and widely respected survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago that has been measuring confidence in the court since 1973, the same year that Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide.(AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)
FILE – Abortion-rights and anti-abortion demonstrators gather outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. Confidence in the Supreme Court sank to its lowest point in at least 50 years in 2022, in the wake of the Dobbs decision that led to state bans and other restrictions on abortion. That’s according to the General Social Survey, a long-running and widely respected survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago that has been measuring confidence in the court since 1973, the same year that Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide.(AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)

Most respondents in a new poll said they don’t trust the Supreme Court to decide cases related to reproductive and sexual health. 

Only 37 percent of adults said they trust the court “a lot” or “somewhat” to make the right decision on reproductive and sexual health, according to the poll released Friday by KFF.

The results come amid an ongoing lawsuit that seeks to undo federal approval of the common medication abortion pill mifepristone, and almost a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. 

The poll found confusion and concern about abortion are widespread.

According to the survey, awareness of mifepristone has doubled since January 2023, but about half of women younger than 50 said they are unsure whether medication abortion is available if their state limits or bans the procedure.

The views of mifepristone’s safety were also colored by politics. Nearly three-quarters of Democrats surveyed said medication abortion is safe, and nearly 60 percent of independents. But less than half of Republicans said the same.

The drug was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2000. It has been used by more than 5 million people in the United States since, and it accounts for more than half of all abortions in the country. 

Additionally, 60 percent of respondents thought it would be inappropriate for a court to overturn the FDA’s approval of a medication, including 73 percent of Democrats and 57 percent of independents.

Republicans were divided, with half saying it would be appropriate and half saying it would be inappropriate.

The lack of confidence in the Supreme Court from women younger than 50 spanned political parties; 56 percent of Republican women in that age group and 81 percent of Democrats said they trust the court “not too much” or “not at all” to make decisions about reproductive and sexual health.

The issue of abortion broadly remains a key issue for voters ahead of the 2024 election, especially among women and Democrats.

The poll found 36 percent of women voters and 46 percent of Democrats said they would only vote for a candidate who shares their view on the issue. Only about 20 percent of Republicans said the same. 

When asked which party best represents their views of abortion, 42 percent of people said the Democratic Party, while only 26 percent said the Republican Party. About one-third of respondents said neither party represents their views. 

Among voters who identify as independent, more of them said Democrats best represent their views on abortion than Republicans, though half said neither party represents their views.

The survey was conducted from May 9-19, among a sample of 1,674 U.S. adults. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points for the full sample and 4 percentage points for women aged 18-49.

Tags abortion mifepristone Roe v. Wade Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP conservatives fume over possible debt ceiling compromises
  2. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  3. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  4. Why the Wagner boss is saying Russia could lose the war
  5. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  6. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  7. Indiana disciplines doctor who discussed 10-year-old rape victim’s abortion
  8. Debt ceiling: ‘Progress,’ but no deal, as Washington barrels closer to ...
  9. Kavanaugh joins Supreme Court liberals in disagreeing with new wetlands test
  10. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  11. Four policy takeaways from DeSantis’s pledge to ‘reconstitutionalize’ the ...
  12. Fifth House Democrat calls on Feinstein to resign
  13. ‘Simply losing it’: Bitter fight brews over federal judge’s forced ...
  14. Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ...
  15. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
  16. Americans more sure about who they don’t support in 2024 race than who they ...
  17. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for role in Jan. 6 ...
  18. US one of 17 countries practicing ‘modern slavery’ with forced labor: report
Load more

Video

See all Video