Health Care

Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’

by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/29/23 6:08 PM ET
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took aim Monday at Uganda’s sweeping anti-gay law that could include the death penalty, describing it as “horrific & wrong” and calling on other nations to join in his condemnation of the new legislation.

“This Uganda law is horrific & wrong. Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” is grotesque & an abomination. ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse. #LGBTQ,” Cruz wrote on Twitter. 

The Ugandan law has drawn significant public outcry among public officials, including from President Biden, who called the law “a tragic violation of universal human rights.” 

Also Monday, Biden threatened possible sanctions for those involved in carrying out human rights abuses and said he instructed his National Security Council “to evaluate the implications of this law on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda.”

“This shameful Act is the latest development in an alarming trend of human rights abuses and corruption in Uganda.  The dangers posed by this democratic backsliding are a threat to everyone residing in Uganda, including U.S. government personnel, the staff of our implementing partners, tourists, members of the business community, and others,” Biden said in a statement. 

The new law would call for the death penalty in cases of “aggravated homosexuality” and for a life sentence for engaging in gay sex. The state defines “aggravated homosexuality” as homosexual acts carried out by those infected with HIV or homosexual acts that involve children, disabled people or those drugged against their will. 

