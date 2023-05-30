trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Cases of little-known respiratory virus HMPV surged this spring

by Lauren Sforza - 05/30/23 12:23 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/30/23 12:23 PM ET
A sign marks the entrance to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (David Goldman, File/AP)

Cases of a little-known respiratory virus that causes common cold-like symptoms surged this spring in the U.S., according to recently released data.

Human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, has garnered increased attention after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a higher-than-normal number of cases this past spring.

The CDC reported that at the peak of the virus in mid-March, nearly 11 percent of PCR tests showed a positive HMPV diagnosis while more than 19 percent of antigen tests were positive.

The percentage of positive PCR tests has since dropped to about 2 percent as of May 13.

According to the CDC, the percent of tests that returned positive peaked between 6.2 percent and 7.7 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic, when figures for HMPV in particular dropped.

Although the CDC reported a spike in infections this year for HMPV, most people who may have had the virus likely were not tested for it because the symptoms are consistent with those of a common cold.

According to the CDC, symptoms of HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion and shortness of breath. 

Human metapneumovirus was first discovered in 2001 as a paramyxovirus, which is a family of viruses that can cause common infections, including RSV, measles and mumps.  

The virus typically has mild symptoms but could result in progressing to bronchitis or pneumonia for younger or older people or those with compromised immune systems.

There is no antiviral treatment for HMPV or a vaccine to prevent it, the CDC says, noting health care providers may not test for it because it was a “recently recognized” virus.

The virus is spread through coughing, sneezing or coming into contact with the virus through personal contact or touching an object that could be contaminated before touching eyes, mouth or nose, according to the CDC.  

Tags CDC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention common cold HMPV

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  2. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  3. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  4. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  5. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  6. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  7. Did we just dodge a recession?
  8. Key House conservative on debt deal: ‘There’s a reason Mitt Romney supports ...
  9. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
  10. Paul proposes conservative alternative to debt deal that caps total spending
  11. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  12. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  13. Congress races to pass debt ceiling bill ahead of Monday deadline
  14. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  15. Watch live: House Rules Committee holds hearing on debt ceiling bill
  16. Manchin ‘absolutely’ thinks Congress will pass Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling ...
  17. 8 killed, 71 injured in mass shootings over long holiday weekend
  18. DeSantis Disney governing board appointee quits a few months into job
Load more

Video

See all Video