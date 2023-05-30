trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison for 11-year sentence for Theranos fraud

by Jared Gans - 05/30/23 2:43 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/30/23 2:43 PM ET

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of the now-defunct company Theranos, has reported to prison to begin her 11-year sentence for fraud and conspiracy stemming from false claims she made about her company’s technology. 

Holmes turned herself in Tuesday to a low-security, women’s prison in Bryan, Texas, more than a year after she was convicted on three felony counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She received her sentence in November and had been ordered to turn herself in by Tuesday. 

Video from The Recount showed Holmes walking toward the prison to turn herself in. 

Having dropped out from Stanford University at 19 years old, Holmes founded the blood-testing company Theranos and advertised it to the public and potential investors as having technology that could test patients for a wide range of diseases and conditions with only a few drops of blood from a prick of a finger. 

Holmes’s advertising helped the company bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in investments and high-profile board members including former Cabinet members Henry Kissinger and George Shultz. 

She was at times considered to be the next Steve Jobs, but a series of articles from The Wall Street Journal revealed that the company’s technology did not work. Holmes did not inform investors of the defects with Theranos’s technology. 

Former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who was in a relationship with Holmes for more than a decade and served as the company’s chief operating officer, was convicted in July of 12 felony charges for defrauding investors and patients based on the false claims about the abilities of the technology. 

Balwani began serving a nearly 13-year prison sentence in Southern California in April. 

Holmes has been living in the San Diego area with her son, daughter and their father. Her son was born in July 2021, a few weeks before her trial began, and her daughter was born in February

Holmes has admitted to making mistakes with the company but denied committing any crimes. 

The Associated Press contributed.

Tags blood testing Elizabeth Holmes Elizabeth Holmes Prison sentence Theranos wire fraud

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  2. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  3. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  4. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  5. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  6. Here are the House Republicans who said they will vote against debt ceiling bill
  7. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  8. Watch live: House Rules Committee holds hearing on debt ceiling bill
  9. Did we just dodge a recession?
  10. Justice tops Manchin by 22 points in new poll on Senate race
  11. Manchin pipeline in debt ceiling deal prompts Democratic pushback
  12. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  13. GOP Oversight chair to launch contempt proceedings against FBI director
  14. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
  15. Key House conservative on debt deal: ‘There’s a reason Mitt Romney supports ...
  16. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  17. Jeffries vows Democrats will deliver House votes to prevent default
  18. Two House Democrats to miss debt ceiling vote
Load more

Video

See all Video