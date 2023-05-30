trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Schumer endorses debt deal, pledges to move ‘quickly’

by Alexander Bolton - 05/30/23 3:44 PM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 05/30/23 3:44 PM ET
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) addresses reporters following the weekly policy luncheon on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday voiced his strong and unequivocal support for the deal unveiled over the weekend by President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to raise the federal debt limit through January 2025 and cap spending over the next two years. 

Schumer urged the House to quickly approve the bill and promised he will try to move it through the Senate as quickly as possible.  

“I support the bipartisan agreement that President Biden has produced with Speaker McCarthy. Avoiding a default is an absolute imperative,” he announced on the Senate floor. “Nobody is getting everything they want. There’s give on both sides. But this agreement is the responsible, prudent and very necessary way forward.” 

Schumer warned a default would inflict “enormous” damage on the economy, predicting it would result in a “painful recession,” lead to as many as 8 million lost jobs, cause interest and mortgage rates to soar and sink workers’ 401(k) accounts.  

“I’m optimistic that the path has been paved. We must pass this as soon as we can. I hope the House moves quickly, and I’ll make sure the Senate moves quickly the moment this bipartisan bill is sent to us by the House,” he said.  

While the legislation cuts nondefense discretionary spending, Schumer argued it would protect “key investments that are essential for growing our economy, for fixing our infrastructure, for making the U.S. more competitive on the world stage.”  

He emphasized the deal will not touch Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid or cut the quality of care for military veterans. 

“This agreement is the responsible, prudent and very necessary way forward,” he said.  

Tags Charles Schumer Chuck Schumer Debt ceilng Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Medicaid medicare social security

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  2. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  3. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  4. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  5. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  6. Here are the House Republicans who said they will vote against debt ceiling bill
  7. Watch live: House Rules Committee holds hearing on debt ceiling bill
  8. Did we just dodge a recession?
  9. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  10. Justice tops Manchin by 22 points in new poll on Senate race
  11. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  12. Paul proposes conservative alternative to debt deal that caps total spending
  13. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
  14. Manchin pipeline in debt ceiling deal prompts Democratic pushback
  15. Key House conservative on debt deal: ‘There’s a reason Mitt Romney supports ...
  16. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  17. Entire graduating class at California charter school accepted into 4-year ...
  18. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
Load more

Video

See all Video