Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing on access to affordable child care

The Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP) Committee is slated to hold a hearing Wednesday focused on child care workers and access to child care for families.

The hearing, “Solving the Child Care Crisis: Meeting the Needs of Working Families and Child Care Workers,” will include testimony from a number of witnesses from the education and child care fields.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chair of the HELP panel, and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) released a report on Tuesday detailing potential issues to child care affordability if Congress does not renew funds in the American Rescue Plan.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.