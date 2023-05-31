trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Weight loss surgeries rise substantially among adolescents: research 

by Lauren Sforza - 05/31/23 12:26 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/31/23 12:26 PM ET
This April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Weight loss surgeries are on the rise among American teenagers and children, according to a study.  

A new research letter, published in the JAMA Pediatrics journal, said that metabolic and bariatric surgeries among adolescents ages 10-19 jumped by nearly 20 percent between 2020 and 2021 as severe obesity rates among the age group also increased. The research found that severe obesity is the fastest-growing subcategory of obesity in the United States pediatric population, with a rising rate from 5.6 percent in 2015 to 6.5 percent in 2018.  

The increase in severe obesity rates is about 4.8 million youths, the letter said.

The researchers also noted that metabolic and bariatric surgery is a “safe and effective treatment” for severe obesity, saying that the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issued a statement last year calling for increased pediatric access to these surgeries when medically necessary.  

They found that more adults, children and teenagers received weight loss surgeries in 2021 than in 2020. In 2021, 1,349 youths completed metabolic and bariatric surgeries, compared to 1,235 in 2020, according to the study.

Among adults, there was about a 24 percent increase in weight loss surgeries from 2020 to 2021, increasing from 167,119 to 207,834, the research stated.

“The AAP has highlighted the need to educate pediatricians about the benefits of MBS for qualified patients,” the letter reads. “Historically, [metabolic and bariatric surgery] has been underused in youths due to barriers, including low referral rates, limited access, and poor insurance coverage.” 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of obesity in U.S. children ages 2 to 19 years old from 2017 to 2020 was about 19.7 percent. This is equal to 14.7 million children and adolescents.  

Tags child obesity obesity weigh loss surgery

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. Debt ceiling live updates: McCarthy faces more ‘no’ votes
  3. Special counsel subpoenas Trump White House staffers over Krebs firing: report
  4. McConnell to face off with conservative opponents on debt ceiling bill
  5. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  6. Utah Republican announces resignation from Congress
  7. Fox’s Brit Hume runs to McEnany’s defense: Trump attack ‘immature’ 
  8. Democrats put potential headache of passing debt ceiling rule on McCarthy
  9. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  10. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  11. Amazon workers planning walkout at Seattle headquarters
  12. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  13. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s voting against debt limit bill
  14. White House, GOP both claim victory on student loans in debt limit bill
  15. ‘No’ votes: These House Republicans say they will vote against debt ceiling ...
  16. McCarthy’s future on the line as he whips debt ceiling deal
  17. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  18. Greene leaning toward yes on ‘s— sandwich’ debt bill — but she also ...
Load more

Video

See all Video