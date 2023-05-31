trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Oklahoma Supreme Court strikes down two laws restricting abortion

by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/31/23 1:40 PM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/31/23 1:40 PM ET
FILE - Abortion-rights and anti-abortion demonstrators gather outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. Confidence in the Supreme Court sank to its lowest point in at least 50 years in 2022, in the wake of the Dobbs decision that led to state bans and other restrictions on abortion. That's according to the General Social Survey, a long-running and widely respected survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago that has been measuring confidence in the court since 1973, the same year that Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide.(AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)
FILE – Abortion-rights and anti-abortion demonstrators gather outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. Confidence in the Supreme Court sank to its lowest point in at least 50 years in 2022, in the wake of the Dobbs decision that led to state bans and other restrictions on abortion. That’s according to the General Social Survey, a long-running and widely respected survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago that has been measuring confidence in the court since 1973, the same year that Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide.(AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)

The Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down two laws Wednesday that required a “medical emergency” before a doctor could terminate a pregnancy to save a mother’s life, but abortion access remains heavily restricted in the state.

In a 6-3 ruling Wednesday, the state Supreme Court ruled that two bills passed by the Oklahoma Legislature in 2022 (SB 1603 and HB 4327) were unconstitutional based on a March ruling that determined the constitution provides “an inherent right of a pregnant woman to terminate a pregnancy when necessary to save her life.” 

The two laws — which would have made abortion providers liable to civil lawsuits but not criminal prosecution — were struck down Wednesday because they allowed abortions only in cases where the mother was suffering a life-threatening “medical emergency,” effectively raising the level of danger that must be present before an abortion would be legal.

“We read this section of law to require a woman to be in actual and present danger in order for her to obtain a medically necessary abortion,” the majority opinion said in March about the “medical emergency” requirement.

“We know of no other law that requires one to wait until there is an actual medical emergency in order to receive treatment when the harmful condition is known or probable to occur in the future,” the majority opinion continued. 

Oklahoma’s 1910 ban on abortion remains in effect. It made intentionally performing an abortion on a woman a felony unless “necessary to preserve her life.”

“Despite the court’s decisions today on SB 1603 and HB 4327, Oklahoma’s 1910 law prohibiting abortion remains in place. Except for certain circumstances outlined in that statute, abortion is still unlawful in the State of Oklahoma,” the office of Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said Wednesday.

Tags abortion Health care Oklahoma reproductive health care

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Debt ceiling live updates: McCarthy braces for key test before final vote
  2. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  3. Special counsel subpoenas Trump White House staffers over Krebs firing: report
  4. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  5. Democrats put potential headache of passing debt ceiling rule on McCarthy
  6. Fox’s Brit Hume runs to McEnany’s defense: Trump attack ‘immature’ 
  7. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  8. ‘No’ votes: These House Republicans say they will vote against debt ceiling ...
  9. Utah Republican announces resignation from Congress
  10. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  11. Newsmax host dings Trump on McEnany criticism 
  12. McConnell to face off with conservative opponents on debt ceiling bill
  13. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  14. Amazon workers planning walkout at Seattle headquarters
  15. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  16. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s voting against debt limit bill
  17. North Korea admits spy satellite launch failure
  18. Greene leaning toward yes on ‘s— sandwich’ debt bill — but she also ...
Load more

Video

See all Video