Health Care

First measles case in Maryland since 2019 confirmed

by Lauren Sforza - 06/05/23 12:27 PM ET
This Friday, May 17, 2019 file photo shows a vial of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in Mount Vernon, Ohio.
AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File
FILE – This Friday, May 17, 2019 file photo shows a vial of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Maryland state health officials have confirmed a case of measles has been discovered in the state for the first time since 2019.

Health officials said the case was found in Montgomery County and have warned those who may have been exposed. Officials are urging those who visited the Cabin John Ice Rink in Bethesda on May 24 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and those who visited a professional office building in Gaithersburg on 16220 Frederick Road on May 30 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to monitor for symptoms.

“People, especially those who are not vaccinated against measles, who were at either of these locations during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles, especially fever,” state and county officials said in a statement.

Measles is a contagious viral infection that can be “easily spread” to unvaccinated people through coughing, sneezing or secretions from the mouth. It can also remain in the air for up to two hours.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 10 other measles cases have been reported this year in the United States as of April 28. The CDC warned last year that nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine dose in 2021 as a result of vaccine coverage “steadily” declining, putting them at risk for infection.

People are considered immune to measles if they were born in the U.S. before 1957, have had two measles vaccine shots or have had measles.

Maryland officials urged those who may have been exposed to call the Montgomery County Health and Human Services’ Disease Control Office.

