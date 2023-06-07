trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Wildfires lead to air warnings across the US

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/07/23 9:40 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/07/23 9:40 AM ET

Canadian wildfires are causing harmful smoke to drift across the U.S., leading to air and health warnings across the country. 

According to airnow.gov, a number of locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic and eastern part of the U.S. have reported air quality categorized as “unhealthy”, with cities including Philadelphia and a few areas in upstate New York citing air quality that was either very unhealthy or hazardous.  

Hazy conditions from the wildfires were also reported across the Great Lakes region of the country, including Cleveland and Buffalo, N.Y., which reported unhealthy air quality or unhealthy air quality for people in sensitive groups. 

Ten school districts in central New York canceled outdoor activities due to the air warnings, according to CNN.

The Environmental Protection Agency warned that hazy skies, reduced visibility and the odor of burning wood are likely and that the smoke will linger for a few days in the northern part of the country. 

The recent advisories come as smoke fires in the province of Quebec have been burning in the past few days. 

The ongoing wildfires have led Canadian authorities to order evacuations of residents with the province’s forest fire prevention agency saying that more than 150 forest fires were burning in the province Tuesday, including more than 110 deemed out of control.

The Associated Press contributed.

Tags Air pollution Canada Detroit Environmental Protection Agency New York New York City Philadelphia Quebec wildfires

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  2. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  3. Christie targets Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: ‘The grift from this family ...
  4. Pence argues Jan. 6 is disqualifying for Trump as he launches campaign
  5. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  6. ‘Laundering thin innuendo’: White House attacks Comer’s credibility ahead ...
  7. Conservatives revolt against GOP leaders on House floor
  8. Chris Licht’s big mistakes
  9. Newsom’s feud with DeSantis turns ugly
  10. Conservatives stun GOP leaders with dramatic mutiny on House floor
  11. Kellyanne Conway: Cornel West's run could tank Biden's reelection prospects
  12. Conservative rebels throw House into limbo
  13. Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
  14. Biden’s fall puts spotlight on GOP’s attacks over president’s age
  15. Judge grants request for George Santos’s bond sponsors to be unsealed
  16. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor faces charges in Jan. 6 riot
  17. First episode of ‘Tucker on Twitter’ nets more than 70 million views 
  18. ‘Like it’s on fire’: Eastern US faces serious health risks from Canadian ...
Load more

Video

See all Video