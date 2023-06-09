Biden to rally with union members in Philadelphia

President Biden will attend a political rally with union members later this month in Philadelphia, the White House announced Friday.

Biden will travel to Philadelphia on June 17 for the event, which will be hosted by union members. The gathering will allow Biden to tout his support for and among union members as he ratchets up his reelection bid.

Additional details for the event were not immediately available, but it was announced as Biden is set to hit the road for a series of fundraisers and political events. He is scheduled to travel in the coming weeks to California and Chicago for fundraisers, and the White House advised Biden would make a trip to Connecticut on June 16.

The White House frequently describes Biden as the most pro-union president in history, citing his support for organized labor. He has spoken at numerous union gatherings as president, backed pro-union legislation in Congress and met with organizers leading unionization efforts at major companies such as Amazon and Starbucks.

The Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA), a major construction union, said this week that it would back Biden and Vice President Harris after other labor groups, including the United Auto Workers, have said they will hold back from an endorsement for now.