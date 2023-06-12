trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

NYC mayor signs order protecting gender-affirming health care

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/12/23 4:29 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/12/23 4:29 PM ET
FILE – New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a a news conference, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) signed an executive order Monday that protects gender-affirming health care, as many GOP-led states are restricting or banning such care for transgender individuals.

Executive Order 32 will prevent the use of city resources to detain any individual who is providing or receiving gender-affirming health care services in the city.

The order will also prevent city officials from using resources “to cooperate with any prosecution or investigation by another state of an individual for providing or receiving gender-affirming care.”

“As states across the nation continue their onslaught of attacks on our LGBTQ+ neighbors, New York City is doing what we have always done — standing up for justice and against discrimination,” Adams said in a statement.

“This executive order reaffirms the fact that hate has no place in our city and that all people deserve the right to gender-affirming care and protection against prosecution for being who they are. To LGBTQ+ people across the nation feeling hurt, isolated, or threatened, we have a clear message for you: New York City has and will always be a welcoming home for you.”

At least 20 states have passed laws that restrict the ability for minors to get gender-affirming care, while 34 states have introduced legislation that restricts or prohibits access to gender-affirming services for individuals who are 18 years or older, per a news release from Adams’s office.

That’s despite more than two dozen major medical associations, including the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, concluding that gender-affirming care is safe, effective, beneficial and medically necessary, according to ABC News.

“New York City has long been at the forefront of the movement for LGBTQ+ equality, and today’s announcement reaffirms our unwavering commitment to building a safe and inclusive city for all,” Sideya Sherman, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Equity, said in a statement.

Tags Eric Adams eric adams Gender-affirming care gender-affirming care New York New York City Transgender rights

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  2. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  3. McCarthy attacks CNN in response to Trump question
  4. McCarthy, Scalise tensions bubble into public over GOP rebellion
  5. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  6. Trump vows to appoint special prosecutor to ‘go after’ Biden if former ...
  7. GOP rep accuses DOJ of setting trap to imprison Trump supporters: ‘They want ...
  8. GOP conservatives say they’ll end House floor blockade — for now
  9. Christie: Trump doesn’t give nicknames to people he respects
  10. Conservative revolt in House alarms Senate GOP
  11. Trump bashes Chris Christie over ‘small’ 2024 speech
  12. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  13. Dissecting Trump’s defenses: Allies test out a variety in classified docs case
  14. Dana Bash spars with Jim Jordan over Trump indictment
  15. Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump indictment worse than what ‘greatest detractors ...
  16. Barr: Presenting Trump as victim after indictment is ‘ridiculous’
  17. Who is Todd Blanche, the lawyer defending Trump as he heads to court?
  18. White House threatens to veto GOP resolution against its pistol brace ban
Load more

Video

See all Video