trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

ObamaCare lawsuit could eliminate or restrict three-quarters of preventive benefits: report

by Julia Shapero - 06/13/23 1:55 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/13/23 1:55 PM ET
Adobe Stock

A lawsuit challenging a provision of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) could eliminate or restrict three-quarters of preventive benefits covered by the law, according to a recent report.

Out of 192 preventive services that the provision requires insurers and employers to cover at no cost to Americans, 121 could be eliminated in their entirety if the lawsuit is successful, the George Washington University report found.

Coverage for 13 services could also be limited for some populations, while recommended modifications for 10 services could be rolled back, according to the report. 

The report comes after a federal judge in Texas struck down the provision nationwide in late March. However, the measure was temporarily restored on Monday, after the two sides in the case struck an agreement to leave it in place as the appeals process proceeds.

The plaintiffs in the case objected to covering PrEP, which is a preventative medication for HIV, arguing that it encouraged homosexual behavior that conflicted with their religious beliefs. In addition to PrEP, the ACA requires insurers to cover cancer screenings, prenatal services and mental health care, among other services.

The report suggested that the potential impact on services for women, children and infants is particularly illustrative of the overall possible effects of a decision to block the provision.

About 77 percent of covered services related to maternal and infant health could be eliminated or restricted, while about 56 percent of those relevant to children and adolescents could also be impacted, according to the report.

“The plaintiffs in this case insist that to satisfy their personal preference for more limited coverage, virtually all Americans, including millions of mothers, infants and children, must lose theirs,” Sara Rosenbaum, a co-author of the report, said in a statement. “Their demands are not only legally unnecessary but unconscionable.”

Tags Affordable Care Act ObamaCare preventive services

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  2. Democratic leader accuses McCarthy of reneging on budget deal with Biden
  3. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  4. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  5. Trump stops in Little Havana after pleading not guilty in documents case: live ...
  6. GOP lawmaker drops f-bomb as moderates bash conservatives over revolt: ‘A ...
  7. How Biden’s big investments spurred a factory boom
  8. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  9. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  10. Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents indictment
  11. Trump calls special counsel ‘thug’ and ‘Trump hater’ hours before court ...
  12. Stephanie Grisham on Trump indictment: ‘He’s absolutely dejected’
  13. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  14. Democrats raise concerns about Trump-appointed judge handling documents case 
  15. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  16. Fox News mistakenly ID’s Trump aide as Melania during courthouse arrival 
  17. McConnell, GOP allies steer clear of defending Trump on indictment
  18. Who is Todd Blanche, the lawyer defending Trump as he heads to court?
Load more

Video

See all Video