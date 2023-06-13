Pfizer warns FDA of shrinking penicillin supply

The ongoing drug shortages impacting the U.S. are now threatening to exhaust two commonly used forms of penicillin, Pfizer said in a warning to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday.

Pfizer alerted the FDA there is “a limited supply and impending stock out” of Bicillin L-A and Bicillin C-R, two of its injectable penicillin products.

Bicillin L-A is used to treat strep infections in the throat, nose or skin; syphilis or syphilis-like infections; and to prevent problems stemming from strep. Bicillin C-R is also used to treat strep infections in the throat, nose, skin or soft tissues, as well as scarlet fever, pneumonia and ear infections.

Bicillin injections are colloquially referred to as the “peanut butter shot” in the military due to the color of the drug. The injection is widely known as being particularly painful. Neither of these drugs is available in lower-cost generic forms.

Pfizer cited a “complex combination of factors” for the shortage, including an increase in demand and a rise in syphilis rates.

“We are continuing to work with Pfizer and offer any assistance needed to help with supply,” an FDA spokesperson told The Hill. “Pfizer is prioritizing the manufacturing of Bicillin L-A and additional releases for the adult formulation are expected this month. We are also in close communication with CDC and sharing information as it becomes available.”

“The FDA continues to encourage companies to notify the agency when there is a spike in demand so that they can work with them early on to mitigate or prevent any impacts on availability,” they added.

The company estimated that supplies of Bicillin C-R would be depleted around the third quarter of this year, while pediatric pre-filled syringes of Bicillin L-A would be depleted even earlier.

This warning comes amid shortages of several other crucial medications. Cancer centers in the U.S. are reporting shortages of two key chemotherapy drugs, while the Adderall shortage announced late last year persists.