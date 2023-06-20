trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

US task force recommends screening adults for anxiety disorders

by Nick Robertson - 06/20/23 2:35 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 06/20/23 2:35 PM ET
istock

Adults between the ages of 19 to 64 should be screened for anxiety, the US Preventive Services Task Force announced for the first time on Tuesday. 

In a recommendation published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the task force said that anxiety screenings are a net benefit for adults and can catch disorders that often go un- or underdiagnosed.

There was “insufficient evidence” to screen adults over 65, the group found.

“Anxiety disorders are commonly occurring mental health conditions. They are often unrecognized in primary care settings and substantial delays in treatment initiation occur,” the recommendation states.

The task force is made up of independent medical professionals who make recommendations on all forms of medical literature. The group has previously recommended unilateral screening for depression.

About 25 percent of men and 40 percent of women have some form of anxiety disorder during their lifetime, the report states.

Anxiety disorders, like general or social anxiety, may cause trouble sleeping, irritability or problems with concentration. Anxiety may also show through specific phobias, panic disorders or through mutism.

Screening for anxiety includes the use of diagnostic scales by trained doctors. These scales alone can not diagnose a patient with anxiety, but point a patient towards further treatment.

The task force recommends that physicians be better trained on anxiety disorders and careful when discussing mental health disorders with their patients.

“Clinicians should be cognizant to stigma issues associated with mental health diagnoses and should aim to develop trusting relationships with patients, free of implicit bias, by being sensitive to cultural issues,” the report states.

The group said that in current practice, underdiagnosis of anxiety disorders are “common,” and that often, even when diagnosed, patients receive delayed or inadequate care. 

Tags anxiety disorder depression mental health

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter guilty plea deal
  2. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  3. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  4. Trump lead over GOP field slips after federal indictment: poll
  5. The Hunter Biden ‘controlled demolition’ is complete
  6. Hunter Biden attorney pushes back on GOP howls
  7. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  8. Judge sets Aug. 14 trial date for Trump documents case
  9. Brit Hume: Trump defense of taking documents ‘incoherent’
  10. House Oversight chairman vows to keep investigating Hunter Biden despite ...
  11. Pentagon slams Tuberville for setting ‘dangerous precedent’ by holding up ...
  12. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  13. Howard Stern says Trump ‘psychologically’ attached to classified ...
  14. Supreme Court won’t hear Christian college’s challenge to Biden ban on ...
  15. Trump, Fox’s Bret Baier spar over former president’s 2020 election claims 
  16. Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal with feds
  17. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  18. CEO of Titanic sub tour is on board vessel, company says
Load more

Video

See all Video