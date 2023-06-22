trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

Health Care — Sponsored By: BCBSA

Moderna requests FDA authorization for updated COVID shot

by Joseph Choi - 06/22/23 6:10 PM ET
by Joseph Choi - 06/22/23 6:10 PM ET
A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18, 2020. Moderna shares slipped Tuesday, April 11, 2023, after the COVID-19 vaccine developer said its potential flu vaccine needs more study in a late-stage clinical trial. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

Moderna announced Thursday it has submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for authorization of its updated COVID-19 vaccine for this year’s inoculation campaign, meant to target the current dominant strain in the U.S.

This latest version of the coronavirus vaccine, the second update to the original that was first authorized at the end of 2020, will have proteins designed to confer protection against the XBB.1.5 subvariant. Unlike the bivalent vaccine that was made available last year, this shot does not include protection against the ancestral Wuhan strain.

Last week, the FDA told vaccine manufacturers that their coronavirus vaccines for this fall should target XBB.1.5, which accounts for about 40 percent of cases in the U.S., though this number is declining.

“The agility of our mRNA platform has enabled us to update Spikevax, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, to target XBB variants with speed and clinical rigor,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

Moderna said in its announcement that the reported side effects of this vaccine included injection site pain, headache, fatigue, muscle pain and chills.

Authorities are preparing for a fall vaccine campaign against COVID-19 this year, akin to how annual flu vaccines are administered. While a strain has been selected, getting people to get the shot will be the primary challenge for health officials.

Only 17 percent of the U.S. has received the updated bivalent shot since it was made available last year. The bivalent shot provided protection against the ancestral strain as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants. Protection has been observed to wain over time and experts are concerned that immunity against SARS-CoV-2 may not be strong enough this winter without updated immunizations.

Tags COVID-19 vaccines MOderna Stéphane Bancel

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans punt on Boebert’s effort to impeach Biden
  2. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  3. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions boil over on House ...
  4. House clerk who oversaw McCarthy’s Speaker fight resigns
  5. Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: Trump lawyers will have ‘bad ...
  6. DeSantis sues Education Department over higher ed accreditation process
  7. How long had the Titan journeyed before its ‘catastrophic implosion’?
  8. Watch live: Officials give update on search for missing sub
  9. Names of George Santos bond sponsors released
  10. RFK Jr. says Russia ‘acting in good faith’ in Ukraine invasion, US in part ...
  11. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  12. House Republicans vote to censure Adam Schiff
  13. Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River case
  14. Senate rejects House-passed measure overturning Biden rule on pistol braces  
  15. OceanGate says all five passengers of Titan submersible believed to be dead
  16. Watch live: Indian Prime Minister Modi addresses joint meeting of Congress
  17. Former FBI analyst who kept classified records in home sentenced to prison
  18. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
Load more