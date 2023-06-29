trending:

Health Care

CDC to start tracking cases of bacteria tied to infant formula shortage

by Julia Mueller - 06/29/23 10:37 PM ET
The baby formula shortage is on full display on the shelves of a grocery store in Carmel, Ind. on May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set to start tracking cases of cronobacter, a bacteria that’s potentially deadly for babies and tied to last year’s shortage of infant formula.

CDC advisers agreed to add cronobacter infections to a national watchlist of roughly 120 infections and diseases that states are asked to report cases of to the health agency, effective next year.

Cronobacter sakazakii is a naturally-found germ that can live in dry foods, like powdered infant formula, powdered milk, herbal teas, and starches” and has been found “in contaminated feeding items like breast pump equipment,” according to the CDC.

The infections, though rare, are “often very serious” and even fatal for premature babies or infants younger than 2 months — and can also be serious for older people, or people with weakened immune systems, the CDC says.

Concerns about cronobacter have prompted infant formula recalls, and led to a shortage for U.S. families last year.

The new move to start tracking cases also sets up “standardized criteria for case identification and classification (case counting) to be used for public health surveillance purposes and recommends public reporting of confirmed and probable cases,” according to a release from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE).

“These efforts will assist public health agencies in quantifying and identifying the cause of Cronobacter infections and, coupled with education efforts, will help protect the health of those most vulnerable. Ultimately, we want these infections to be prevented,” said Janet Hamilton, the executive director of CSTE, in the release.

The Associated Press contributed.

