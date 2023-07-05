trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Feds crack down on THC edibles ‘nearly identical’ to common snacks

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/05/23 4:28 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/05/23 4:28 PM ET
The seal of the Federal Trade Commission(FTC) is seen sewn into the carpet in their Commissioner’s Conference Room January 15, 2014 inside the FTC headquarters in Washington, DC . AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards / AFP PHOTO / Paul J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Federal authorities have sent cease and desist orders to several companies that market edibles containing delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in their packaging, saying they are almost identical to common snacks. 

In a news release, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said it sent those letters to six companies, demanding they immediately change their style of packaging. 

The six companies that received letters were Delta Munchies LLC; Exclusive Hemp Farms and Etienne-DuBois LLC/Oshipt; North Carolina Hemp Exchange LLC (dba NC Hemp Shoppe); Dr. Smoke LLC; Nikte’s Wholesale LLC; and The Haunted Vapor Room.

In the letters, authorities said that after reviewing online products, they determined the companies may have violated Section 5 of the FTC Act, which “prohibits unfair or deceptive acts in or affecting commerce, including practices that present unwarranted health or safety risks.” 

Federal authorities also gave several examples of how the THC edible products that mimic a range of common snacks that appeal to children. One example is Dr. Smoke LLC, which sells THC-infused Doritos and Cheetos products that are marketed in packaging that is nearly identical to the originals. 

Companies also market THC-infused products that are almost identical to common snacks such as gummies and Nerds candy, authorities said. 

“Marketing edible THC products that can be easily mistaken by children for regular foods is reckless and illegal,” said Samuel Levine, the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection director. “Companies must ensure that their products are marketed safely and responsibly, especially when it comes to protecting the well-being of children.”

“Children are more vulnerable than adults to the effects of THC, with many who have been sickened and even hospitalized after eating ‘edibles’ containing it. That’s why we’re issuing warnings to several companies selling copycat food products containing delta-8 THC, which can be easily mistaken for popular foods that are appealing to children and can make it easy for a young child to ingest in very high doses without realizing it,” said Janet Woodcock, the FDA’s principal deputy commissioner, in a statement. 

The FTC recently sent cease and desist letters to multiple sellers of cannabidiol, a chemical compound derived from the cannabis plant, warning the sellers that it is illegal to advertise a product “that can prevent, treat, or cure human disease without competent and reliable scientific evidence to support such claims.”

Tags Delta-8 Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol Doritos edibles fda Federal Trade Commission Food and Drug Administration FTC

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  3. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  4. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media ‘stupid,’ ‘potentially ...
  5. Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority 
  6. McCarthy’s latest challenge: Prevent shutdown while avoiding GOP revolt
  7. Special counsel subpoenas Arizona secretary of state office in Jan. 6 probe
  8. Former press secretary says Trump showed classified documents to people on ...
  9. Man accused of targeting Obama’s DC home after Trump social media post
  10. IRS issues ‘last call’ for taxpayers to claim $1.5B in 2019 refunds
  11. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  12. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  13. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  14. Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
  15. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  16. Negotiations collapse between Teamsters and UPS as strike looms
  17. The Supreme Court’s surprising overturn of a 47-year-old precedent on ...
  18. Five things we now know about the 2024 campaign
Load more