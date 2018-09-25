GOP ad uses shark to hit Dem on 'government takeover' of health care

House Republicans’ campaign arm is launching a new ad using an image of a shark to attack a Democratic candidate over government-run health care.

The ad targets Democrat Elaine Luria, who is running against Rep. Scott Taylor Scott William TaylorVirginia reps urge Trump to declare federal emergency ahead of Hurricane Florence Virginia judge rules candidate's name must be removed from ballot due to fraud Pentagon, GOP breathe sign of relief after Trump cancels parade MORE (R) in a tight House race in eastern Virginia, and warns of "danger lurking in the race for Congress."

Over an image of a shark fin poking out of the water, the ad states: “Stealth candidate Elaine Luria has quietly promised something radical and dangerous. Luria backs a gateway to a government takeover of health care.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Across the country, Republicans

have been attacking

Democrats for supporting "Medicare for All," arguing it is too costly and disruptive.

Republicans have been trying to counter an onslaught of Democratic attacks over ObamaCare repeal and undermining protections for pre-existing conditions.

Luria does not support Medicare for all, but she does support a public option where people as young as 50 could get Medicare coverage.

The Republican ad deals with Luria’s lack of support for Medicare for all by saying she supports a “gateway” to a government takeover of health care.

Luria’s campaign responded by pointing to Taylor’s vote to repeal ObamaCare last year.

“This is the kind of desperate and frankly silly ad you run when you’re trying to distract from Congressman Taylor’s votes to throw his constituents off of their health care and gut protections for those with preexisting conditions,” said Luria campaign manager Kathryn Sorenson. “The voters will see through this and understand that Elaine is the one proposing solutions to lower their health care costs.”