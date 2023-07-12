trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Advocacy group sues Idaho over ‘abortion travel ban’

by Joseph Choi - 07/12/23 1:08 PM ET
by Joseph Choi - 07/12/23 1:08 PM ET
FILE - A sign reading "My body, my choice," is taped to a hanger taped to a streetlight in front of the Idaho state Capitol Building in Boise, Idaho, May 3, 2022.
Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File
A sign reading “My body, my choice,” is taped to a hanger taped to a streetlight in front of the Idaho state Capitol Building in Boise, Idaho, May 3, 2022.

A gender and LGBTQ rights advocacy group has filed a lawsuit challenging Idaho’s “abortion travel ban” on the basis that the law is overly vague and unconstitutional, becoming the first organization to file such a legal challenge.

The progressive group Legal Voice filed its lawsuit against Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (R), arguing the abortion travel ban harms “Idahoans’ reproductive health and their options for reproductive health care.”

Signed into law in April, the ban prohibits what is referred to as “abortion trafficking,” which it defines as an adult procuring an abortion for a minor who is not their child, whether it’s by providing abortifacient drugs or transporting them to obtain an abortion.

Those who are found guilty of violating this law face between two and five years in prison. The Idaho state government enacted some of the strictest restrictions on abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, banning abortions at all stages of pregnancy apart from some exceptions for rape, incest and cases where the mother’s life is threatened.

In its suit, Legal Voice blasted the law as “draconian” and infringing on multiple rights.

“The statute is unconstitutional. It is poorly written. It is vague and unclear in the conduct it
prohibits,” the suit stated.

“It infringes on First Amendment rights to speak about abortion and to associate and to engage in expressive conduct, including providing monies and transportation (and other support) for pregnant minors traveling within and outside of Idaho to access out-of-state legal abortion care,” it continued.

Republican lawmakers in Idaho have characterized the bill as a parental rights bill and not a ban on interstate travel. Regardless of how the bill is worded, the plaintiffs argue that the net outcome is still an interstate travel ban in effect and was the intent of the those who supported the legislation.

“This right to travel is not only a right to travel interstate but a recognized right to travel intrastate, sometime referred to as the right to movement,” the suit stated, further citing previous rulings that had found the Constitution “protects the right of a citizen of one State to enter and to leave another State.”

The organization further argued that a ban on interstate travel to seek care is particularly harmful due to Idaho’s physician shortage. Data from the state government suggests that Idaho’s number of physicians per capita is significantly lower than the national average.

In Idaho, minors must obtain the permission of their parents before obtaining an abortion, and Legal Voice argued “not all minors have a strong, trusting, or stable relationship with a parent or guardian.”

The plaintiffs are asking that the abortion travel ban be declared a violation of the First Amendment, an infringement on the right to interstate travel and that Labrador be blocked from enforcing the law.

Labrador’s office did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

Tags abortion ban Idaho Raul Labrador

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  3. FBI Director Wray faces House Judiciary questions on FISA, bias, ...
  4. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  5. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  6. Senators reintroduce bill to prevent US president from leaving NATO 
  7. Are the media turning against Joe Biden?
  8. Democrats demand GOP turn over info on indicted think-tank leader, ‘patient ...
  9. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  10. Arizona man at center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News
  11. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  12. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  13. Teamsters president rips UPS, joins Twitter pile-on amid strike threat
  14. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  15. Biden is wrong to oppose a NATO invitation for Ukraine
  16. The Memo: Trump delaying tactic on trial could scramble 2024 race
  17. What to know about the potential actors strike looming at midnight
  18. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
Load more