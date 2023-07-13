trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

Health Care — Sponsored By: CSRxP

Democrats ask DOJ to protect ability of patients to travel out of state for abortion

by Julia Shapero - 07/13/23 12:28 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/13/23 12:28 PM ET
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) asks questions during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing to discuss nominations to the Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

A group of Senate Democrats urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) Wednesday to protect the ability of Americans to travel outside their home states to obtain abortions, as some Republican-led states look to crack down on out-of-state abortion access.

“Given the work of many of our states to protect access to abortion care no matter whether a patient comes from the state or travels from another, we are alarmed by efforts in other states to curb interstate travel, which may present an unprecedented attack on Americans’ rights,” the senators from mostly Democratic-led states said in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The letter — which was signed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and John Fetterman (D-Pa.) — pointed to a new Idaho law in particular.

The law, signed by Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) in April, makes it a crime for an adult to help a minor obtain an abortion outside the state without parental permission, which it defines as “abortion trafficking.”

Lawmakers in Iowa, Texas and Tennessee have also proposed legislation targeting providers who offer care to out-of-state patients and companies and governmental entities that provide assistance to those seeking to travel out of state for an abortion, the letter noted.

The group of Senate Democrats requested a briefing later this month from the Justice Department’s Reproductive Health Task Force, which was created in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision last June to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The task force is meant to monitor state and local actions that threaten to block “individuals’ ability to inform and counsel each other about the reproductive care that is available in other states,” among other issues.

Tags abortion access Alex Padilla brad little Dianne Feinstein Elizabeth Warren John Fetterman Justice Department Kirsten Gillibrand Mazie Hirono Merrick Garland Peter Welch Raphael Warnock Richard Blumenthal

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  3. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  4. Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, Biden says
  5. Democrat asks Jordan to tell GOP lawmaker to ‘shut up’ during heated FTC ...
  6. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  7. NATO summit exposes rifts in Biden, Zelensky bond
  8. Secret Service ends probe of White House cocaine discovery with no suspect
  9. New York court rules in favor of Democrats in redistricting battle
  10. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  11. Reading for fun plunges to ‘crisis’ level for US students
  12. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  13. House GOP right flank wins votes on hot-button defense bill amendments
  14. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  15. Disney CEO Bob Iger slams DeSantis’s attacks on company as ...
  16. Former Fox executives express ‘deep disappointment’ for helping build ...
  17. A historical low point for the Supreme Court
  18. Senate Democrats take aim at investor home purchases
Load more