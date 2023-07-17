trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

End of AIDS could happen by 2030, UN says  

by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/17/23 3:18 PM ET
by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/17/23 3:18 PM ET
UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima answers to AFP on July 3, 2020 in Geneva during an interview ahead of the publication by the organization of its annual report of AIDS and HIV in the world amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)
UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima answers to AFP on July 3, 2020 in Geneva during an interview ahead of the publication by the organization of its annual report of AIDS and HIV in the world amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

The United Nations agency focused on ending the AIDS epidemic released a new report that claims there is a clear path to end the epidemic by 2030. The report titled “The Path that Ends AIDS,” states the ending of the epidemic is a political and financial choice.

“The data and real-world examples in the report make it very clear what that path is. It is not a mystery. It is a choice. Some leaders are already following the path – and succeeding,” UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima wrote in the report’s executive summary released last week.  

According to Byanyima, the report breaks down how countries “that put people and communities first in their policies and programs are already leading the world on the journey to end AIDs by 2030.” 

Byanyima pointed to Botswana, Eswatini, Rwanda, the United Republic of Tanzania and Zimbabwe, who have already reached the “95-95-95,” targets and at least 16 other countries who are close to reaching the benchmark.

The “95-95-95,” targets mean 95 percent of the people who are living with HIV know their HIV status, 95 percent of the people who know they’re living with HIV are on lifesaving antiretroviral treatment, and 95 percent of people who are on treatment are virally suppressed.  

Byanyima urged all leaders to follow course, arguing HIV responses are successful when they are backed by strong political leadership, which includes following scientific data and evidence, addressing inequalities, ensuring funding, and “enabling communities and civil society organizations in their vital role in the response.”  

And she noted progress is greater in countries and regions that financially invest in HIV infection reduction, noting how eastern and southern Africa saw a decrease in infections by 57 percent since 2010. The report, however, found HIV funding from both international and domestic sources declined in 2022, with a total of $20.8 billion, short of the $29.9 billion the report states is needed by 2025.  

The report found investments to tackle AIDS in children yielded results with 82 percent of pregnant and breastfeeding women with HIV globally being able to access antiretroviral treatment in 2022, up from 46 percent in 2010. As a result, the world saw a 57 percent reduction in new HIV infections in children from 2010 to 2022, the lowest number since the 1980s, according to the report.  

The report also looked into the role that legal and policy frameworks play in reducing the AIDS epidemic, pointing to countries that removed harmful laws, such as decriminalizing same-sex relations, over the past year.  

“We are hopeful, but it is not the relaxed optimism that might come if all was heading as it should be. It is, instead, a hope rooted in seeing the opportunity for success, an opportunity that is dependent on action,” said Byanyima. “The facts and figures shared in this report do not show that as a world we are already on the path, they show that we can be. The way is clear.” 

Tags AIDS AIDS EPIDEMIC global epidemic UNAIDS

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  2. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  3. Boebert’s Democratic challenger raises three times more than her
  4. Top House Democrat supports end to Senate ‘blue slip’ practice
  5. The Memo: Democrat suspicions grow about RFK Jr., Cornel West, No Labels
  6. Top Iowa evangelical leader says ‘people want to turn the page’ on Trump
  7. DeSantis looks to reset campaign amid signs of weakness
  8. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  9. Fox News debuts revamped prime-time lineup this week
  10. Manchin comes out against longer flights from Reagan National Airport 
  11. Trial set for DC police lieutenant accused of tipping off Proud Boys 
  12. Jen Psaki: Tuberville, Cruz more concerned about a ‘cartoon map in a movie’ ...
  13. Trump gloats over big win in Turning Point USA straw poll 
  14. RFK Jr.’s sister condemns ‘deplorable and untruthful’ remarks about ...
  15. Manchin stokes Democratic speculation for 2024 with No Labels event
  16. Former Trump campaign leaders say DeSantis has ‘candidate problem’
  17. Teamsters chief asks White House not to intervene if UPS workers strike
  18. Ex-Trump chief-of-staff Kelly says second term would be ‘nonstop gunfight’ 
Load more