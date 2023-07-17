trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Iowa abortion ban temporarily blocked by state court

by Nathaniel Weixel - 07/17/23 5:04 PM ET
by Nathaniel Weixel - 07/17/23 5:04 PM ET
FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. An Iowa court ruling expected Friday, June 16, 2023, could outlaw most abortions in the state or keep the procedure legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, at least for now. Reynolds is looking to reinstate the blocked 2018 “fetal heartbeat” law that does not allow abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. Currently, abortions are allowed up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE – Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. An Iowa court ruling expected Friday, June 16, 2023, could outlaw most abortions in the state or keep the procedure legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, at least for now. Reynolds is looking to reinstate the blocked 2018 “fetal heartbeat” law that does not allow abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. Currently, abortions are allowed up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Iowa’s new abortion ban was temporarily blocked from taking effect on Monday, restoring access to abortion in the state while the lawsuit moves forward.

Polk County District Court Judge Joseph Seidlin ruled that a lawsuit by abortion providers is likely to succeed, and the temporary injunction will remain in place for the duration of the lawsuit.

“The court will grant the temporary injunction requested here,” Seidlin wrote. “In doing so, it recognizes that there are good, honorable and intelligent people – morally, politically and legally – on both sides of this upsetting societal and constitutional dilemma.”

“The court believes it must follow current Iowa Supreme Court precedent and preserve the status quo ante while this litigation … moves forward,” Seidlin wrote.

The lawsuit was filed by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the Emma Goldman Clinic, and the ACLU of Iowa. They argued that the abortion ban was not constitutional under Iowa law.

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) signed the sweeping legislation into law Friday at the Family Leadership Summit, an evangelical conference attended by several Republican presidential candidates.

The law would ban almost all abortions after the detection of fetal cardiac activity, which is usually six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. There are some exceptions for rape, incest and fetal abnormalities.

Prior to the law, abortion was legal in the state up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.

The state passed a nearly identical version of the law in 2018, but it was halted by a court because Roe v. Wade was still in effect. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe last summer, Reynolds asked a district court to allow that law to take effect.

When the court declined, she appealed to the state Supreme Court, which deadlocked 3-3, leaving the 22-week limit in place.

Reynolds then called the GOP-led state legislature into a special session last week for the sole purpose of passing the ban.

Tags abortion abortion ban Iowa Kim Reynolds

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  2. Boebert’s Democratic challenger raises three times more than her
  3. Top House Democrat supports end to Senate ‘blue slip’ practice
  4. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  5. Ex-Trump chief of staff Kelly says second term would be ‘nonstop gunfight’ 
  6. Democrats condemn RFK Jr. over ‘reprehensible’ COVID-19 remarks
  7. Fox News debuts revamped prime-time lineup this week
  8. McCarthy: Democrats need to ‘do something’ about antisemitic remarks
  9. The Memo: Democrat suspicions grow about RFK Jr., Cornel West, No Labels
  10. Top Iowa evangelical leader says ‘people want to turn the page’ on Trump
  11. Minnesota AG compares Clarence Thomas to house slave in ‘Django Unchained’
  12. Four things to know about the rapidly changing housing market
  13. Teamsters chief asks White House not to intervene if UPS workers strike
  14. Trial set for DC police lieutenant accused of tipping off Proud Boys 
  15. House Democrats to unveil legislation to censure George Santos
  16. DeSantis looks to reset campaign amid signs of weakness
  17. The Republicans’ culture wars are dooming the party to failure
  18. Ex-Rep Joe Kennedy blasts RFK Jr over ‘hurtful and wrong’ remarks
Load more