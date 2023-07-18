trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda

by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/18/23 9:17 PM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/18/23 9:17 PM ET

President Biden is using clips from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) Turning Point USA speech — intended to attack the president on policy issues — to tout his legislative accomplishments in a video released Tuesday.

The video features Greene’s speech set to uplifting music as she lists Biden’s agenda and legislative achievements and compares him to Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“Joe Biden had the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs, that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on, and Joe Biden is attempting to complete,” Greene said in her speech over the weekend.

“Programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, labor unions, and he still is working on it,” Greene said.

Biden’s policy positions have been largely popular throughout the country, but he has struggled to communicate his agenda and legislative achievements to voters, who often say Biden has not accomplished much. His overall approval rating also has not reflected the approval that many of his policies receive.

Many have shared Greene’s speech at the conservative conference and described it as a gift to Biden’s campaign.

Biden tweeted the video and wrote, “I approve this message.”

Tags 2024 presidential election Joe Biden Lyndon B. Johnson Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene Medicaid President Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  2. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  3. Greene stirs Hunter Biden controversy as parties battle at IRS whistleblower ...
  4. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  5. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  6. Gaetz says he'll offer bill to defund Jack Smith investigations of Trump
  7. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  8. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  9. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  10. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  11. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  12. One quarter of adult children estranged from a parent
  13. McConnell declines to say whether Trump should be charged criminally for ...
  14. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  15. Health care providers are raking in profits by exploiting programs meant for ...
  16. Judge rejects Trump’s bid to move hush money case to federal court
  17. Musk claps back at Ocasio-Cortez over Twitter criticism
  18. What Biden’s SAVE plan means for student loan borrowers
Load more