trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

FDA: No ‘immediate significant impacts’ expected on supply due to Pfizer plant damage

by Nick Robertson - 07/21/23 9:08 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/21/23 9:08 PM ET
Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., after damage from severe weather.
Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP
Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., after damage from severe weather.

The Pfizer pharmaceutical plant severely damaged by a tornado this week in North Carolina will have no “immediate significant impacts” on drug supply chains, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Friday.

“We do not expect there to be any immediate significant impacts on supply given the products are currently at hospitals and in the distribution system, but this is a dynamic situation and FDA staff are in frequent communication with Pfizer and other manufacturers,” FDA commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement.

The manufacturing plant near Rocky Mount, North Carolina, was severely damaged by an EF3 tornado on Wednesday, with winds of about 150 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The plant is responsible for about 25 percent of the company’s sterile injectable medicines and some feared that the damage could worsen shortages of medicines in hospitals across the country.

Califf said that other manufacturers will be able to make up for the loss of the facility while it is being repaired. There are 10 drugs which are only made at the North Carolina facility, he said, but reserves at Pfizer warehouses should be enough to avoid any shortages, he said.

“This incident underscores that a robust, resilient and safe drug supply chain is essential for public health and national security,” the FDA statement reads. “Redundancy of manufacturing locations … and of suppliers is important to mitigate risks to supply that can occur from natural disasters, geopolitical conflicts, or other less predictable events.”

The FDA is working with Pfizer to complete a more extensive assessment of the tornado damage to the facility and any impacts on supply chains in the coming days, the agency said.

Tags drug manufacturing fda pfizer pharmaceutical industry Robert Califf

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  2. FBI improperly used 702 surveillance powers on US senator
  3. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  4. Yellow Corp. fails to pay into pension fund, triggering possible strike
  5. Missouri Supreme Court orders attorney general to let abortion ballot ...
  6. JFK’s grandson calls RFK Jr.’s White House bid ‘an ...
  7. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  8. Putin’s purge of allies shows he came closer to being toppled than anyone ...
  9. Parents to be notified if student identifies as transgender in California ...
  10. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
  11. DOJ threatens Abbott with lawsuit over floating barriers in Rio Grande
  12. Republicans rush to defend Jason Aldean and ‘Try That in a Small Town’
  13. UPS strike would trigger pandemic-era supply chain issues, expert says
  14. Texas A&M president resigns over hiring controversy around Black editor
  15. Coons warns of government shutdown: We will 'scare the hell out of you'
  16. Michael Cohen settles lawsuit against Trump Org just ahead of trial
  17. Trump campaign celebrates judge’s ruling on court date for documents case
  18. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
Load more