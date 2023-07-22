trending:

Doctors are urging patients to skip weight loss drugs before major surgeries

by Nick Robertson - 07/22/23 3:25 PM ET
This photograph taken on February 23, 2023, in Paris, shows the anti-diabetic medication Ozempic (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk. (Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images)

Patients who take weight loss drugs, including the viral Ozempic, are now being warned to stop using the medications in preparation for surgery that requires sedation.

The American Society of Anesthesiologists said in a release last month that the weight loss drugs could increase the risk of complications during surgery.

Ozempic, which has increased rapidly in popularity in recent years, and similar weight loss drugs reduce appetite and can treat diabetes by initiating your pancreas’ GLP-1 receptors.

“While there is currently a lack of scientific data on how GLP-1 receptor agonists affect patients having surgery and interact with anesthesia, we’ve received anecdotal reports that the delay in stomach emptying could be associated with an increased risk of regurgitation and aspiration of food into the airways and lungs during general anesthesia and deep sedation,” ASA President Michael Champeau said.

“These complications can be serious, so we are providing guidance on when GLP-1 agonists should be stopped in advance of an elective procedure.”

GLP-1 receptor drugs are fairly new to the market and research on how they interact with the human body under anesthesia is limited, Champeau said.

The ASA recommends that patients with an upcoming surgery skip the dose before the surgery to ensure a lessened chance of complications.

Ozempic, called by some a “miracle” weight loss drug, has garnered concerns from regulators over its rapid gain in popularity. Originally designed to treat diabetes, the drug was found to also assist weight loss and has become popular among celebrities.

European Union regulators are investigating claims that the drug can increase suicidal ideation in patients, while other side effects are still being studied.

