trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Pfizer: Some drug shortages possible due to tornado damage

by Nathaniel Weixel - 07/25/23 1:21 PM ET
by Nathaniel Weixel - 07/25/23 1:21 PM ET
Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., after damage from severe weather.
Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP
Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., after damage from severe weather.

More than 30 drugs could experience supply chain disruptions due to the tornado that damaged Pfizer’s plant in North Carolina, the company warned hospitals.

In a letter sent to its hospital customers last Friday, Pfizer said it identified about 65 formulations of those drugs that could experience “continued or new supply disruptions in the near-term.”

The company said those medicines, including injectable fentanyl for pain relief and the anesthetic lidocaine, have inventory levels of “less than three months across our Pfizer distribution centers and the wholesale chain.”

According to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, some of the drugs listed by Pfizer were already in short supply.

Pfizer’s facility in Rocky Mount, N.C., makes nearly 25 percent of the company’s sterile injectable medicines used in U.S. hospitals. The site is one of the largest sterile injectable facilities in the world, with more than 1.4 million square feet of manufacturing space, according to the company. It makes products including anesthesia, painkillers, therapeutics, anti-infectives and surgical muscle relaxants. 

It sustained serious damage last week by an EF3 tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

Pfizer said most of the damage was caused to the warehouse facility, which stores raw materials, packaging supplies, and finished medicines awaiting release by quality assurance.

The Food and Drug Administration said it does not anticipate “any immediate significant impacts on supply” because of the damage to the plant, but warned about the potential for “localized supply disruptions” because the company may limit the supply available for purchase.

Pfizer said any products that were in limited supply prior to the weather incident may still have allocations in place “that are independent of the Rocky Mount situation.”

Tags drug shortages pfizer

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump anxiety among GOP senators grows as indictments appear to help him
  2. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  3. Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge in Parkland school shooting trial
  4. Ramaswamy ticks up in GOP primary against Trump, DeSantis: poll
  5. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  6. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  7. The Memo: Culture-war battles fail to deliver for DeSantis
  8. UPS, Teamsters announce tentative deal days before contract was set to expire
  9. McCarthy: Biden probes ‘rising to the level of impeachment inquiry’ 
  10. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  11. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  12. Biden dog Commander bit multiple Secret Service officers: report
  13. Democratic memo takes aim at GOP-released FBI form with Biden-Burisma ...
  14. Musk explains Twitter rebranding, vows to add features
  15. Female Democratic lawmakers team up with VoteVets to knock Tuberville hold on ...
  16. Former pastor arrested in 1975 murder case investigating death of young girl
  17. The Supreme Court’s excuses for ethics violations insult our intelligence
  18. GOP, McCarthy on collision course over expunging Trump’s impeachments
Load more