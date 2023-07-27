trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

White House launches precision surgery initiative as part of ‘cancer moonshot’ effort

by Nathaniel Weixel - 07/27/23 2:56 PM ET
by Nathaniel Weixel - 07/27/23 2:56 PM ET
President Joe Biden speaks on the cancer moonshot initiative at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Biden administration is launching a new initiative aimed at helping surgeons to distinguish and remove cancer cells without damaging surrounding tissue, in an effort to improve health outcomes for cancer patients.

The initiative is the first cancer-focused program under the administration’s multi-billion-dollar Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), and just its second program overall. It’s paired with the administration’s “cancer moonshot,” which aims to cut the cancer death rate in half by 2047.

ARPA-H and the moonshot are part of Biden’s “unity agenda” announced during his 2022 State of the Union address to bring the country together on a bipartisan basis on issues like combating cancer. 

The program will solicit proposals for devices and techniques to improve the visibility of cancer and healthy tissue during surgery. Multiple awards are anticipated, the White House said, and resources available will depend on the quality of the proposals received and the availability of funds.

“It’s an exciting horizon in cancer research and development that could save and extend many lives,” President Biden said in a statement.

Surgery is often the first treatment option for the more than 2 million Americans diagnosed with cancer every year. However, current surgical technologies do not allow doctors to easily and fully distinguish cancer cells from normal surrounding tissue in the operating room. 

This can lead to repeat surgeries, a more difficult recovery, and cancer recurrence, as well as higher health care costs, the administration said. The precision surgical initiative aims to enable surgeons to successfully remove cancer through a single operation.  

The technologies developed will also help surgeons spot and avoid important structures such as nerves, blood vessels and lymph nodes, which can be mistakenly damaged during invasive surgical procedures, according to the White House. 

ARPA-H is modeled on the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and focuses on Alzheimer’s treatments, diabetes and other diseases. 

Tags ARPA-H Cancer Cancer moonshot

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  2. Feinstein told ‘just say aye’ at vote
  3. Tim Scott sparks fresh GOP interest as DeSantis stumbles
  4. House GOP approves first government funding bill amid intense spending fight
  5. Trump says attorneys had ‘productive’ meeting with DOJ
  6. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  7. Trump braces for third possible indictment as grand jury meets
  8. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  9. Teen who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6, sat in Pence chair sentenced to prison
  10. US economy blows past expectations: 3 quick takeaways 
  11. House GOP leaders to start recess early after being forced to punt funding bill
  12. Rand Paul warns Republicans against falling into impeachment ‘trap’
  13. US economy unexpectedly accelerated to a 2.4% growth rate in April-June quarter ...
  14. Trump says he would end European visa fees for US citizens planned for 2024
  15. McConnell jokes to Biden he got ‘sandbagged’ after freeze episode
  16. Kyiv launches major push against Russians in southern Ukraine, analysts and ...
  17. Karl Rove roasts DeSantis for floating RFK Jr. to lead health agencies: ‘This ...
  18. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
Load more