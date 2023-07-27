trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Bipartisan, bicameral group releases Request for Information on FDA regulation of CBD

by Tara Suter - 07/27/23 7:57 PM ET
by Tara Suter - 07/27/23 7:57 PM ET
Michael Stonebarger sorts young cannabis plants at a marijuana farm
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Michael Stonebarger sorts young cannabis plants at a marijuana farm operated by Greenlight, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Grandview, Mo. Missouri was one of two states that voted this year to legalize recreation pot.

A bipartisan and bicameral group of U.S. lawmakers released its Request for Information (RFI) on the federal regulation of cannabidiol, also known as CBD, Thursday.

The group includes Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and ranking member Bill Cassidy (R-La.) as well as House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) and ranking member Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.).

An RFI is a research tool that outsources knowledge regarding the capabilities, best practices, rules and regulations of a specific service or agency from experts in related industries, research bodies and organizations.

In the request, the group asks “subject matter experts and stakeholders” to provide them with information like a description of what “the current market for CBD products” looks like and in what ways “the absence of federal regulation over CBD created a market for intoxicating, synthetically-produced compounds.”

“In January 2023, FDA [Food and Drug Administration] announced that it would like to work with Congress to craft a legislative approach to the regulation of CBD products,” the request reads. “We are assessing the potential for a regulatory pathway for hemp-derived CBD products that prioritizes consumer safety and provides certainty to the U.S. market. We look forward to working with interested stakeholders on this process, and we ask for written responses on the following inquiries.”

The request also highlighted the removal of the term hemp “from the definition of marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act” in the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 farm bill. The term was also expanded in the bill to include all parts of the cannabis sativa L. plant “including the seeds thereof and all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, isomers, acids, salts, and salts of isomers, whether growing or not, with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis.”

“Since hemp was descheduled five years ago, consumers, manufacturers, and policymakers have sought clarity regarding the legal status of CBD,” the request continued. “Farmers, food and beverage groups, and state regulators have shared their policy priorities with Congress. However, questions remain about the best way to provide a legal pathway to market for CBD products.”

Tags 2018 farm bill Bernie Sanders bicameral Bill Cassidy bipartisan Cathy McMorris Rodgers CBD fda Frank Pallone Frank Pallone Jr. hemp House Energy and Commerce Committee Marijuana Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
  2. Trump charged with trying to delete Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage in new ...
  3. Five revelations from new Trump charges
  4. Cori Bush yells at Steve Scalise on House floor: ‘Your bills are racist’
  5. DeSantis spars with reporter over Florida’s controversial slavery curriculum
  6. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  7. Democrats introduce bill to eliminate student loan interest for current ...
  8. DEA chief grilled on Biden’s plans to deschedule marijuana
  9. ‘Shocked’ Schumer issues defense of Senate pages who were cursed at by GOP ...
  10. READ: Superseding indictment says Trump team tried to delete Mar-a-Lago ...
  11. Senate passes annual defense bill, teeing up showdown with House
  12. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  13. Hawley on new Trump indictment: ‘We cannot allow this to stand’
  14. Rand Paul warns Republicans against falling into impeachment ‘trap’
  15. Schiff says classified documents case against Trump ‘a lot stronger’ after ...
  16. Nancy Mace tells prayer breakfast she told fiancé ‘we don’t got time for ...
  17. Tim Scott sparks fresh GOP interest as DeSantis stumbles
  18. Largest electric grid operator in US issues alert as temperatures climb
Load more