Rick Scott defends health care record in new ad: 'For me, it’s personal'

Florida GOP Senate candidate Rick Scott is out with a new ad touting his support for providing protections for people with pre-existing conditions as Democrats target his record on health care.

Scott, who currently serves as the governor of Florida and is seeking to unseat Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonElection Countdown: Takeaways from heated Florida governor's debate | DNC chief pushes back on 'blue wave' talk | Manchin faces progressive backlash | Trump heads to Houston rally | Obama in Las Vegas | Signs of huge midterm turnout Poll: Nelson leads Scott by 6 points in Florida Senate race Poll: Nelson tied with Scott in Florida Senate race MORE (D-Fla.) next month, says in the ad released Tuesday that he supports "forcing insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions."

Nelson has argued that the GOP governor doesn't support protections for people with pre-existing conditions because Florida is involved in a multi-state lawsuit that is seeking to overturn ObamaCare, which banned insurance companies from charging people sick people more or denying them coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott has said that Florida's Attorney General Pam Bondi (R) sued without his input.

Democrats across the country have tried to tie Republican candidates to the lawsuit and the Trump administration's decision not to defend the health care law in court.

That strategy has forced Republicans, including Scott, to play defense on health care heading into the November midterm elections.

In Scott's latest ad, he talks about his childhood and growing up in public housing, rarely seeing a doctor.

One of his siblings had a "hip disease" and his mom would "would drive 200 miles to a charity hospital to get him treatment," he says.

“For Senator Nelson," he says, pre-existing conditions protections is "just another political issue."

“But for me, it’s personal," he says.

The Florida Senate race is currently rated as a toss-up by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, while Nelson holds a 3.3-point lead in the RealClearPolitics polling index.