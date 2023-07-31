‘Unacceptable’: Susan B. Anthony List slams DeSantis’s position on abortion

The Susan B. Anthony List, a conservative anti-abortion group, is slamming Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis for his position on abortion and sidestepping of whether he would support a federal ban on abortion.

“A pro-life president has a duty to protect the lives of all Americans,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, in a statement. She added that DeSantis should be the “National Defender of Life.”

“Gov. DeSantis’s dismissal of this task is unacceptable to prolife voters. A consensus is already formed. Intensity for it is palpable and measurable,” Dannenfelser continued.

DeSantis, the governor of Florida, signed a six-week abortion ban in the state in April, a change from Florida’s prior ban of abortions after 15 weeks.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, DeSantis was asked if he would support abortion bans at the federal level to which he said, “I’ve been a pro-life governor, I’ll be a pro-life president and I will come down on the side of life.”

DeSantis told Kelly he would end the abortion “tourism” in the military and ensure the current U.S. Supreme Court “remains” in order to not overturn the Dobbs decision that triggered the overturning of Roe v. Wade. He avoided, however, answering if he would enact a federal abortion ban.

“I’m going to be a leader with the bully pulpit to help local communities and states advance the cause of life, but I really believe right now in our society, it’s really a bottom-up movement and that’s where we’ve had most success,” DeSantis said.

The White House hopeful echoed what many other Republicans have said in that he thinks states have “primary jurisdiction” over abortion laws, but then noted there is a “federal interest.”

“The reality is the country is divided on it … you’re not going to see Wisconsin mimic what Texas has, you’re not going to see Pennsylvania mimic what Georgia is,” he said.

DeSantis added he is not confident Congress will “do anything meaningful” with regards to abortion due to narrow party lines and that he believes the country will see states “go in different directions.”

In response, Dannenfelser wrote, “There are many pressing legislative issues for which Congress does not have the votes at the moment, but that is not a reason for a strong leader to back away from the fight. This is where presidential leadership matters most.”