trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

‘Unacceptable’: Susan B. Anthony List slams DeSantis’s position on abortion

by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/31/23 3:42 PM ET
by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/31/23 3:42 PM ET
Marjorie Dannenfelser
Greg Nash
Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser addresses reporters during a press conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 to introduce the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.

The Susan B. Anthony List, a conservative anti-abortion group, is slamming Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis for his position on abortion and sidestepping of whether he would support a federal ban on abortion. 

“A pro-life president has a duty to protect the lives of all Americans,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, in a statement. She added that DeSantis should be the “National Defender of Life.” 

“Gov. DeSantis’s dismissal of this task is unacceptable to prolife voters. A consensus is already formed. Intensity for it is palpable and measurable,” Dannenfelser continued. 

DeSantis, the governor of Florida, signed a six-week abortion ban in the state in April, a change from Florida’s prior ban of abortions after 15 weeks. 

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, DeSantis was asked if he would support abortion bans at the federal level to which he said, “I’ve been a pro-life governor, I’ll be a pro-life president and I will come down on the side of life.” 

DeSantis told Kelly he would end the abortion “tourism” in the military and ensure the current U.S. Supreme Court “remains” in order to not overturn the Dobbs decision that triggered the overturning of Roe v. Wade. He avoided, however, answering if he would enact a federal abortion ban. 

“I’m going to be a leader with the bully pulpit to help local communities and states advance the cause of life, but I really believe right now in our society, it’s really a bottom-up movement and that’s where we’ve had most success,” DeSantis said. 

The White House hopeful echoed what many other Republicans have said in that he thinks states have “primary jurisdiction” over abortion laws, but then noted there is a “federal interest.”  

“The reality is the country is divided on it … you’re not going to see Wisconsin mimic what Texas has, you’re not going to see Pennsylvania mimic what Georgia is,” he said.

DeSantis added he is not confident Congress will “do anything meaningful” with regards to abortion due to narrow party lines and that he believes the country will see states “go in different directions.”

In response, Dannenfelser wrote, “There are many pressing legislative issues for which Congress does not have the votes at the moment, but that is not a reason for a strong leader to back away from the fight. This is where presidential leadership matters most.”

Tags abortion abortion ruling Florida abortion ban Megyn Kelly Ron DeSantis Susan B. Anthony List

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. High school boys are trending conservative
  2. Democrat downplays Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer’s testimony
  3. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  4. Trump expects to be indicted on Jan. 6 charges ‘any day now’
  5. Former Russian president warns of nuclear response if Ukraine counteroffensive ...
  6. Georgia judge rejects Trump effort to quash Fulton County investigation
  7. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  8. Sununu says ‘crybaby’ Trump won’t concede after he loses GOP primary
  9. The Supreme Court fooled us in 303 Creative — just look at the facts
  10. McConnell’s health puts focus on shadow race to replace him 
  11. Abortion advocates sue Alabama AG over prosecution threats for out-of-state ...
  12. White House takes the gloves off ahead of 2024
  13. The risks and prospects of impeaching Joe Biden 
  14. Trump, DeSantis aides spar over former president’s spending on legal fees
  15. 600K Medicare beneficiaries’ data accessed in breach
  16. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  17. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  18. Nancy Mace says Biden impeachment talk puts House GOP majority at risk 
Load more