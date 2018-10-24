$2 million ad buy targets Republicans on entitlements

The largest Democratic super PAC is launching national TV ads this week tying Republicans to recent comments Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell after restaurant confrontation: 'I will not be intimidated' Members are unpopular because they're viewed as being out for themselves, says pollster Russian cyberattacks are the real threat to the US, not a migrant caravan MORE made about entitlement spending.

The $2 million ad buy from Priorities USA Action will air nationally on Thursday through Election Day.

"The Republicans just admitted it: They're going to make you pay for their massive tax giveaway to big corporations and the wealthy after the election," the ad's narrator says. "You can still stop them. If Republicans win, you lose."

Democrats seized on comments McConnell made last week, in which he called entitlements drivers of the national debt. He also said it would be "very difficult" to reform entitlements with one party in charge of Congress and the White House.

“I think it’s pretty safe to say that entitlement changes, which is the real driver of the debt by any objective standard, may well be difficult if not impossible to achieve when you have unified government,” he said.

Still, Democrats argue it's hypocritical for Republicans to express concern about the national debt after passing a tax reform bill that's expected to add an estimated $2 trillion to that debt.

“Mitch McConnell helped frame the incredibly high stakes of this election,” said Priorities USA Action Chairman Guy Cecil. “Republicans already gave a massive tax cut to billionaires and corporations, and if they win in November they’re going to pay for it with big cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security."