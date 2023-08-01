trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

CVS to lay off 5,000 workers in cost-cutting move

by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/01/23 11:05 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/01/23 11:05 AM ET
FILE - A CVS Pharmacy retailer drug store with a MinuteClinic and Health Hub is in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City on Friday, March 3, 2023. CVS Health reports their earnings on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
FILE – A CVS Pharmacy retailer drug store with a MinuteClinic and Health Hub is in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City on Friday, March 3, 2023. CVS Health reports their earnings on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

U.S.-based health care giant CVS Health is laying off 5,000 employees in a cost-cutting move as it shifts focus to health care services.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the layoffs will primarily affect employees who work in the corporate sector of the company. CVS Health said that positions in the company’s stores, pharmacies and clinics will not be affected with the new slate of layoffs. 

According to a memo obtained by the Journal, CVS also plans to cut down on travel expenses and the use of consultants and vendors. The company will also put an end to certain business initiatives and the use of technology to increase productivity.  

Those affected with the latest layoffs will receive a severance pay, benefits and help with future employments opportunities elsewhere, according to the Journal. 

CVS Health, which employs about 300,000 people, recently closed 900 chain stores in 2021 in response to the changing of “consumer buying patterns,” according to CNN.

The announcement comes days before the company was set to release its quarterly earnings report. 

“Our industry is evolving to adapt to new consumer health needs and expectations. As part of an enterprise initiative to reprioritize our investments around care delivery and technology, we must take difficult steps to reduce expenses,” a CVS Health spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill. “This unfortunately includes the need to eliminate a number of non-customer facing positions across the company.”

“We do not anticipate there will be any impact to our clients and customers as we remain focused on our mission — continuing to provide the exceptional care and support our customers, patients and communities deserve and depend on,” the spokesperson added. “Throughout our company’s history, we’ve continuously adapted to market dynamics to lead the industry. The difficult decision we are making will set the company up for long-term success.”

Tags CVS Health layoffs layoffs and firings

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  2. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  3. Looming Trump Jan. 6 indictment could come Tuesday
  4. Trump indictment watch: live updates
  5. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  6. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  7. High school boys are trending conservative
  8. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  9. Devon Archer debate focuses on Hunter Biden ‘illusion of access’
  10. Tuberville blasts Biden’s Space Command decision: ‘This is absolutely not ...
  11. Henrietta Lacks family settles suit over use of cells taken without consent
  12. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  13. More Republicans in new poll say Trump committed ‘serious’ crimes
  14. Georgia prosecutor reports racist threats, abuse over Trump election ...
  15. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  16. Grand jury convenes in Trump case: Here’s how grand juries work
  17. Cornel West bid prompts worries from progressives: ‘I just wish he wasn’t ...
  18. Katie Britt recovering at home after ‘sudden onset of numbness’ in ...
Load more