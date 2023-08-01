trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Pfizer sees revenue for COVID products fall, expects new booster authorized this month

by Nathaniel Weixel - 08/01/23 4:54 PM ET
by Nathaniel Weixel - 08/01/23 4:54 PM ET
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
In this Feb. 26, 2019 file photo, Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of Pfizer, prepares to testify before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on drug prices, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could authorize Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 boosters by the end of August, company CEO Albert Bourla said during an earnings call Tuesday.

Still, it’s unclear if there will be widespread demand once the shot hits the market, underscoring softening sales from its portfolio of COVID-19 products. 

“Clearly, there is a higher level of uncertainty regarding the demand projections for our COVID-19 products than for the rest of the business,” Bourla said in the call.

For example, Bourla in January said he expected that approximately 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be administered in the U.S. this year, 60 percent of which were expected to be Pfizer’s.

But in the first six months of the year, just 12.4 million doses were administered. 

Pfizer reported second-quarter sales of $12.73 billion, down 54 percent from the same period last year.

“The contraction in revenues was driven by the anticipated decline in Paxlovid and Comirnaty sales,” Pfizer’s CFO David Denton said. Comirnaty is the name under which Pfizer’s shot is marketed.

According to the company, its vaccine earned $1.49 billion in sales, down 83 percent from this time last year. The antiviral pill Paxlovid posted $143 million in revenue, a drop of 98 percent.

However, the vast majority of respiratory vaccinations happen during the fall and winter respiratory disease season, which starts in September, “and we expect COVID-19 vaccinations to follow this pattern going forward,” Bourla said.

Bourla said the second half of the year will also play a bigger role in determining the long-term demand for Paxlovid, use of which follows very closely the COVID-19 infection rates. 

“We expect a new COVID-19 wave to start in the U.S. this fall, and this expectation is supported by the increase in infection rates we are already seeing,” Bourla said.

The federal government is no longer paying for COVID-19 vaccines with the end of the pandemic public health emergency. That means the vaccines are now only available on the commercial market.

The company sells Paxlovid to the government for about $530 for a five-day course of treatment, but it has not said what it will charge commercially.

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration told vaccine manufacturers that their coronavirus vaccines for this fall should target XBB.1.5, though it is no longer the dominant strain, only making up 12.3 percent of all new COVID infections through the week ending July 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The newly dominant strain is XBB.1.16, which accounts for about 15 percent of all new cases.

Tags Albert Bourla COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccines Pfizer XBB strains

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  2. Trump indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 election: live updates
  3. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida's Black history curriculum
  4. Trump indicted on Jan. 6 charges
  5. Watch live: Special counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on Trump investigation
  6. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  7. DeSantis-appointed board eliminating minority-based hiring, contracting at ...
  8. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  9. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  10. High school boys are trending conservative
  11. Democrat calls for footage of Republican's tirade against pages to be released
  12. Looming Trump Jan. 6 indictment could come Tuesday
  13. Fitch downgrades US credit rating over rising debt, repeated standoffs
  14. Federal judge blocks interpretation of Idaho law that prohibits out-of-state ...
  15. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  16. Trump allies in Michigan criminally charged with mishandling voting machines
  17. Senate Republicans urging EPA to withdraw power plant rule
  18. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
Load more