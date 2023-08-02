trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Alabama infectious disease expert Jeanne Marrazzo tapped to replace Fauci

by Nathaniel Weixel - 08/02/23 10:49 AM ET
by Nathaniel Weixel - 08/02/23 10:49 AM ET
The National Institutes of Health

Federal health officials announced Wednesday that Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, will become the new head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) beginning this fall.

The announcement comes about eight months after previous NIAID Director Anthony Fauci stepped down after serving for nearly 40 years.

Marrazzo will start her job overseeing the $6.3 billion agency just as Congress begins working through the 2024 budget and as some Republicans are eyeing sharp funding cuts across the board.

NIAID supports research at universities and research organizations around the United States and across its 21 laboratories.

Like Fauci, Marrazzo has a background in HIV research, focused on sexually transmitted diseases, as well as female reproductive tract infections and hormonal contraception. 

“Dr. Marrazzo brings a wealth of leadership experience from leading international clinical trials and translational research, managing a complex organizational budget that includes research funding and mentoring trainees in all stages of professional development,” acting National Institutes of Health Director Lawrence Tabak said in a statement. 

Unlike Tabak’s permanent replacement, Monica Bertagnolli, Marrazzo does not need Senate confirmation. Bertagnolli’s nomination has been held up in the Senate as health committee chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) refuses to hold a hearing for her until the White House commits to stronger action to lower drug prices. 

According to a statement from the agency, NIAID has a mandate to respond to emerging and reemerging public health threats at home and abroad and the NIAID research response to diseases like HIV, Ebola and COVID-19 has led to new therapies, vaccines, diagnostic tests and other technologies.

Marrazzo is likely to face questions from GOP members of the House and Senate as part of their investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic because NIAID funding for risky pathogen research has come under scrutiny.

Tags Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci COVID-19 NIAID NIH

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden-Tuberville feud deepens with Space Command decision
  2. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  3. What to know about the 6 co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  4. 5 takeaways from Trump’s indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 election
  5. 4 things to know as full enforcement of incandescent bulb ban begins
  6. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  7. ‘Barbie,’ and why conservatives keep losing the culture war
  8. Christie: Events around White House after 2020 election were a ‘disgrace’ 
  9. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  10. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida’s Black history curriculum
  11. Trump lawyer wants trial on Jan. 6 charges after election 
  12. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  13. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  14. High school boys are trending conservative
  15. Ramaswamy sues DOJ, files fresh records request for Trump indictment details
  16. Eastman lawyer says plea deal would be rejected if offered in Jan. 6 case
  17. Trump indictment sets dangerous precedent, says Wall Street Journal editorial ...
  18. Canada’s Trudeau and his wife Sophie announce separation
Load more