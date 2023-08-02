Batches of birth control pill Tydemy recalled by manufacturer

Two batches of the birth control pill Tydemy have been recalled by its manufacturer, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Wednesday.

Pills distributed between June 2022 and the end of May 2023 have potentially reduced effectiveness, making unexpected pregnancy more likely, the agency said in a statement.

The manufacturer, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, announced a voluntary recall of the drug Friday.

Patients are instructed to continue using the medication and speak to a doctor about finding an alternative contraceptive, the FDA said.

In July, the FDA approved the first ever over-the-counter birth control pill, Opill. Questions linger about the medication’s eventual cost, but reproductive-rights advocates have hailed the move as key to expanding access to birth control.