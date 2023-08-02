trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Batches of birth control pill Tydemy recalled by manufacturer

by Nick Robertson - 08/02/23 4:34 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 08/02/23 4:34 PM ET
Birth control pills rest on a counter in Centreville, Md.
Getty Images
Birth control pills rest on a counter in Centreville, Md.

Two batches of the birth control pill Tydemy have been recalled by its manufacturer, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Wednesday.

Pills distributed between June 2022 and the end of May 2023 have potentially reduced effectiveness, making unexpected pregnancy more likely, the agency said in a statement.

The manufacturer, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, announced a voluntary recall of the drug Friday.

Patients are instructed to continue using the medication and speak to a doctor about finding an alternative contraceptive, the FDA said.

In July, the FDA approved the first ever over-the-counter birth control pill, Opill. Questions linger about the medication’s eventual cost, but reproductive-rights advocates have hailed the move as key to expanding access to birth control.

Tags Birth control contraceptives fda Recall

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ raises conflict of interest issues with Walt Nauta’s attorney in ...
  2. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  3. Scott Walker says if Trump is culpable, so are Schumer, Sanders
  4. 5 questions raised by the Trump indictment
  5. Obama voiced concerns about Trump’s political strength in meeting with Biden: ...
  6. Lawmakers express outrage over surprise Fitch decision
  7. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  8. Devon Archer to Tucker Carlson: Hunter Biden speakerphone calls with father ...
  9. Why the latest Trump indictment is bad news for his GOP rivals
  10. Kinzinger ‘holding out hope’ for Jan. 6 superseding indictment against ...
  11. ‘Barbie,’ and why conservatives keep losing the culture war
  12. US workers estimate they need $1.8M to retire: survey
  13. Pelosi calls charges against Trump ‘heartbreaking’ 
  14. Cruz: Judge assigned to Jan. 6 case ‘relentlessly hostile to Donald Trump’ 
  15. Trump says he faces 561 years in prison in fundraising email
  16. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  17. High school boys are trending conservative
  18. Biden-Tuberville feud deepens with Space Command decision
Load more