Health Care

CDC panel recommends drug that prevents RSV for babies

by Joseph Choi - 08/03/23 2:53 PM ET
FILE - This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions, colorized blue, and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies, colorized yellow, shedding from the surface of human lung cells. Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first, U.S. health officials recommended Thursday, June 29, 2023. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH via AP, File)
FILE – This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions, colorized blue, and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies, colorized yellow, shedding from the surface of human lung cells. Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first, U.S. health officials recommended Thursday, June 29, 2023. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH via AP, File)

The expert advisory board dealing with immunizations for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted unanimously Thursday to recommend a new treatment for preventing RSV in infants and toddlers.

The voting members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously voted yes to recommending that the RSV monoclonal antibody treatment nirsevimab be administered to infants younger than 8 months in their first RSV season, as well as children aged between 8 and 19 months who are at a higher risk of developing severe RSV cases and are entering their second season.

Nirsevimab, also named Beyfortus commercially, is co-developed by Sanofi and AstraZeneca.

“Today, we have turned the corner on the threat of RSV to our youngest, most vulnerable population,” Sanofi Executive Vice President Thomas Triomphe said in a statement. “The ACIP’s unanimous recommendations for routine use of Beyfortus and inclusion in the Vaccines for Children program are critical steps toward providing millions of parents in the U.S. with the ability to protect their babies through their first RSV season, when they are most susceptible to severe RSV disease.”

Tags CDC RSV

