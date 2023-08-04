trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Hospital computer systems in multiple states hit by cyberattack

by Tara Suter - 08/04/23 10:47 AM ET
by Tara Suter - 08/04/23 10:47 AM ET

Hospitals and clinics in five states are facing disruptions due to a cyberattack Thursday that forced some emergency rooms to close.

The attack began at facilities operated by Prospect Medical Holdings. The company’s facilities in California, Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania were affected by the cyberattack.

“Upon learning of this, we took our systems offline to protect them and launched an investigation with the help of third-party cybersecurity specialists,” the company said in a statement Friday.

“While our investigation continues, we are focused on addressing the pressing needs of our patients as we work diligently to return to normal operations as quickly as possible.”

Beyond impacting emergency rooms, the attacks caused the closures of some primary care services and ambulance diversions. 

The Associated Press contributed reporting

Tags Ambulance California Connecticut cyberattacks Emergency Room Hospitals Pennsylvania Primary Care Prospect Medical Holdings Rhode Island Texas

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  2. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  3. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  4. Kinzinger: McCarthy criticism of Trump charges ‘complete garbage’
  5. More Americans say they can never retire
  6. Why falling confidence in America’s military is creating ‘a real crisis’ 
  7. ‘Fox & Friends’ hosts spar over whether Trump is ‘toast’
  8. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  9. Judge warns Trump against bribing or influencing witnesses
  10. Is the Trump indictment constitutionally legitimate?
  11. Democrat doesn’t think Jan. 6 committee was aware of notes Mike Pence took on ...
  12. Barr calls Trump indictment ‘tip of the iceberg’ in Jack Smith’s case
  13. Six white former officers plead guilty in torture of two Black men
  14. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  15. Hurd ‘pissed’ about Trump arraignment: ‘We can do something about this’
  16. Hospital computer systems in multiple states hit by cyberattack
  17. Trump calls for Supreme Court help; Atlanta tightens security: Live updates
  18. 5 takeaways from Devon Archer’s interview with House Oversight
Load more