Hospital computer systems in multiple states hit by cyberattack

Hospitals and clinics in five states are facing disruptions due to a cyberattack Thursday that forced some emergency rooms to close.

The attack began at facilities operated by Prospect Medical Holdings. The company’s facilities in California, Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania were affected by the cyberattack.

“Upon learning of this, we took our systems offline to protect them and launched an investigation with the help of third-party cybersecurity specialists,” the company said in a statement Friday.

“While our investigation continues, we are focused on addressing the pressing needs of our patients as we work diligently to return to normal operations as quickly as possible.”

Beyond impacting emergency rooms, the attacks caused the closures of some primary care services and ambulance diversions.

The Associated Press contributed reporting