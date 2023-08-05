trending:

Health Care

Public health alert issued for raw beef that may contain plastic

by Rebecca Parsons - 08/05/23 11:24 AM ET
(WTAJ) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns about a raw beef product that may be contaminated.

According to the release, the raw beef item may contain soft, clear plastic. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. However, the product is no longer available for purchase.

The raw beef item was produced on July 25, 2023. The product bears the establishment number Est. 85M on the back label. The product was available in select ALDI grocery stores nationwide.

The following product is subject to the public health alert:

  • Approximately 1.5-lb. plastic tray packages containing “USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS BEEF FROM ALDI, BEEF FOR CARNE PICADA” with a “Use or Freeze by” date of Aug. 22, 2023, Julian Date 206, and time stamp between 08:43 through 09:23.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.   

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can call Cargill at 844-419-1574. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

