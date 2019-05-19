Sanders pledges to only nominate Supreme Court justices that support Roe v. Wade

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHere are the potential candidates still eyeing 2020 bids Sanders unveils education plan that would ban for-profit charter schools Warren policy ideas show signs of paying off MORE (I-Vt.) joined other 2020 Democratic hopefuls on Sunday in pledging to only nominate Supreme Court justices that support the Roe v. Wade decision protecting abortion rights.

“If you’re asking me would I ever appoint a Supreme Court justice who does not believe in defending Roe vs. Wade, who does not believe that a woman has the right to control her own body, I will never do that," Sanders said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

He also condemned a new Alabama law that will ban abortion except when there is a threat to the mother's life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What they did in Alabama was unbelievable,” he said. “The idea that women in this country should not be able to control their own bodies is beyond belief.”

Fellow 2020 Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Health Care — Presented by Campaign for Accountability — Momentum builds for federal laws enshrining abortion rights | Missouri lawmakers approve bill banning abortions at 8 weeks | Warren unveils plan to protect abortion rights 2020 Dem Seth Moulton calls for expanding cannabis access for veterans Momentum builds behind push to pass laws enshrining abortion rights MORE (D-N.Y.) said last week that she would only appoint justices that support the Roe v. Wade ruling. Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOvernight Health Care — Presented by Campaign for Accountability — Momentum builds for federal laws enshrining abortion rights | Missouri lawmakers approve bill banning abortions at 8 weeks | Warren unveils plan to protect abortion rights 2020 Dem Seth Moulton calls for expanding cannabis access for veterans Momentum builds behind push to pass laws enshrining abortion rights MORE (D-N.J.), another 2020 candidate, then told Buzzfeed he would do the same.

A number of presidential candidates have also said they would like to see Congress pass a law enshrining the rights outlined in Roe v. Wade.

The debate on the issue heated last week when Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed the abortion ban into law. Earlier this month, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a "heartbeat" abortion bill that would ban the procedure around six weeks into pregnancy. Other states have also recently considered and passed laws to limit abortion rights.

Sanders and Gillibrand are among two dozen people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.