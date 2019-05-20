Pro-ObamaCare group launches ad campaign to protect 20 House Dems

A pro-ObamaCare group on Monday announced it is launching a seven-figure advertising campaign aimed at protecting 20 House Democrats who could face tough reelections.

The ad campaign by Protect Our Care will highlight the Democrats’ work on health care and argue that Democratic lawmakers are protecting people with pre-existing conditions, an issue that helped the party win back the House in the 2018 midterm elections.

“We’re going to make sure that despite the clutter and noise of Washington, constituents know when their Member of Congress stands up for health care and fights to lower costs and improve care,” said Protect Our Care Chair Leslie Dach said in a statement.

The 20 Democrats include a range of lawmakers such as Reps. Lauren Underwood Lauren UnderwoodBooker, Ayanna Pressley introduce bill taking aim at black maternal death rates Republican challenging freshman Dem rep says he raised 0,000 in 6 days Tax Foundation: Bill to roll back SALT deduction cap would cost 3B MORE (Ill.), Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinNew group aims to support female veteran Democratic candidates Michigan Dem rips DeVos for not meeting with Nassar abuse victims Dems unveil anti-workplace harassment bill MORE (Mich.) and Andy Kim (N.J.) who unseated Republicans last year, running in large part on health care.

Protect Our Care last week launched digital ads thanking the 20 lawmakers for voting in favor of a bill aimed at shoring up ObamaCare and lowering drug prices.

The measure combined bipartisan drug pricing bills with ObamaCare measures that were supported mainly by Democrats, leading Republicans to accuse Democrats of playing politics to scuttle a bipartisan vote on drug pricing.

Protect Our Care said that in addition to the new advertising campaign, it will also have staff on the ground in those House districts.