Senate Dems launching digital ads against GOP senators on ObamaCare lawsuit

The Senate Democratic campaign arm is launching a round of ads on Tuesday morning attacking GOP senators over a Republican lawsuit seeking to overturn ObamaCare.

The five-figure Facebook ad campaign launches ahead of arguments in court on Tuesday in the lawsuit, which was brought by 20 GOP-led states seeking to invalidate the Affordable Care Act.

“Gardner has voted to tear down the health care law and its protections for Colorado, and now he's refusing to do anything to stop his party's dangerous lawsuit,” the ad continues.

The ads will also run in other contested Senate races in Maine, Arizona, North Carolina, Iowa, Georgia, Texas, Kentucky, South Carolina and Michigan.

The ads are another sign of Democrats going on offense over the lawsuit, seeking to return to last year’s winning strategy of attacking Republicans for undermining ObamaCare’s popular pre-existing condition protections.

Many Senate Republicans in tough races have tried to walk a fine line on the lawsuit, declining to say whether they support it or oppose it.

Asked to respond, Jesse Hunt, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, attacked the Democrats running for president for supporting Medicare for All.

“Republicans have been adamant: any changes to the health care system need to ensure those with pre-existing conditions never lose coverage," Hunt said in a statement. "Democratic presidential candidates have forced Senate Democrats to answer for their Party’s extreme agenda based on eliminating employer-based health coverage for millions of Americans and providing taxpayer-funded health care to illegal immigrants.”

Making the issue difficult for Senate Republicans, President Trump Donald John TrumpThe ambassador's cables and the Tory election Trump to give speech on 'America's environmental leadership' NY governor signs bill allowing Congress to obtain Trump's state tax returns MORE supports the lawsuit, but Republicans are also sensitive to the attacks they would get if they announced they supported it also.

“They wish it wouldn’t happen,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSusan Collins says she doesn't regret Kavanaugh vote 'in the least' The national security risk no one is talking about GOP senator presses Instagram, Facebook over alleged bias in content recommendations MORE (N.Y.) said of Senate Republicans on a press call with reporters on Monday. “But they’re sort of stuck and the Trump administration is full steam ahead.”

Congressional Republicans have been trying to turn the page on efforts to repeal ObamaCare, which the lawsuit makes difficult.

The arguments on Tuesday are in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. Many legal experts in both parties expect the lawsuit will ultimately fail, but nothing is assured, and it could make its way to the Supreme Court in the midst of next year’s presidential election.

The announcement from the Senate Democratic campaign arm comes as the campaign group for Democratic attorneys general announced they will target five Republican attorneys general that have signed on to the ObamaCare lawsuit with a six-figure ad campaign.